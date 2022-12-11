NDLEA intercepts Brazil returnee with parcels of cocaine

.Seizes 4,448kgs of cannabis sativa in 3 states

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, parcels of cocaine concealed in different parts of a travel bag brought into the country from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight by a Brazil returnee, Nwadinobi Uchemadu.

A statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that Uchemadu was arrested last Monday at the Lagos airport during inward clearance of passengers on the Qatar airways flight following the discovery of three parcels of cocaine weighing 2.7 kilogrammes factory sealed in parts of his travel bag.

Babafemi said at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on the same day, NDLEA operatives equally intercepted cans of powdered milk, baby food and beverages used to conceal 3.4 kilogrammes of cannabis going to Dubai, UAE.

He added that a freight agent, Ewelike Cyril who presented the consignment for export was subsequently arrested.

He further revealed that parcels of cannabis weighing 6.3 kilogrammes concealed in sound systems (speakers) going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea through the SAHCO export shed of the airport were also seized last Thursday by the operatives who initially arrested a freight agent, Joseph Obiji involved; then last Friday nabbed another agent, Mbanu Ifeanyi in a follow up operation at ASPAMDA market, Trade Fair complex, Ojo area of Lagos State.

Babafemi disclosed that at the Akala notorious drug hub in Mushin area of Lagos State, no fewer than 15 drug dealers including two ladies were arrested with 1,400 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa among other illicit substances such as heroin, methamphetamine, and 320 bottles of codeine syrup recovered from them during a raid of the area last Friday.

He said another raid of the popular Idumota business district of Lagos Island last Saturday led to the seizure of 35,014 pills of tramadol, diazepam, rohypnol and 21.2 litres of codeine syrup while a targeted notorious dealer is still on the run, adding that this s even as officers of the Directorate of Seaports Operations of the agency arrested a Malian, Dembele Ousmane on Monday 5th December with 32,400 capsules of tramadol 225mg concealed in factory packed buckets of custard while attempting to travel to Mali via boat at Ebute -Ero Jetty in Lagos.

In Ondo state, operatives last Tuesday stormed sharp corner, Ipele forest in Owo area of the state where they arrested Rotimi Oyekan and Precious Aluju with cannabis sativa weighing 903.3 kilogrammes, while another team of NDLEA officers arrested Babatunde Oluyara at Igbotako area of the state, with 168.5 kilogrammes of the same substance; 6 kilogrammes of monkey tail and various quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

In Kebbi state, two suspects: Austine Julius and Sale Yakubu were arrested on Sunday 4th December along Yawuri-Kebbi road in a loaded Dyna Truck with 117 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 1,070 kilogrammes concealed under bags of oranges.

The following day, last Monday, another set of two suspects: Abdullahi Bala and Ibrahim Wade were intercepted along Koko- Kebbi road in a Dyna Truck loaded with 114 bags of the same substance weighing 1,140 kilogrammes concealed under crates of soft drinks.

A raid operation in Abbi town, Ndokwa West LGA, Delta State led to the arrest of a pregnant 30-year-old dealer, Aniekem Evelyn, with 1,161 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa recovered from her warehouse.

Meanwhile, while commending the officers and men of the MMIA, Seaports Operations, Ondo, Delta and Kebbi state commands for their hard work and diligence leading to the arrests and seizures of the past week, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) urged them and their compatriots across other formations to intensify their efforts.