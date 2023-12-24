NDLEA intercepts 7.5m tramadol pills, codeine bottles in Christmas consignments

.As sniffer dogs uncover cocaine in India-bound shipment

. NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has thwarted attempts by transnational criminal organisations to flood Nigerian communities with large quantities of assorted illicit drugs during the yuletide season.

The NDLEA operatives frustrated the attempt and intercepted millions of tramadol 225mg pills, thousands of codeine syrup bottles and bags of Canadian Loud in consignments arriving the country ahead of the Christmas celebration.

Mr Femi Babafemi, the Director, Media and Advocacy in NDLEA said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that no fewer than 7,500,000 pills of tramadol 225mg was intercepted by the NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja.

This he said, was trafficked through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) import shed of the airport and were intercepted by officers with the cooperation of men of the Nigeria Customs and other stakeholders.

Babafemi said that the consignment which was taken into custody on Friday Dec. 22, came onboard Turkish airline with no country of manufacture or origin.

“Apart from being the first time such shipment would be seized on the airline’s flight, it was equally the first of such coming from Hamburg, Germany.

“The 7.5million tramadol 225mg pills were also specially designed and packaged as tamol-x concealed in 100 big cartons weighing 7,150kg, which arrived the country on Dec.11 and placed under surveillance until last Friday. Preliminary test of the tablets proved positive to tramadol hydrochloride,” the spokesman said.

In the same vein, operatives of the Lagos command of the agency on Wednesday Dec. 20, conducted a search operation on two shops marked Chex Mat Global Link Limited at Trade Fair complex in Ojo area of Lagos.

Babafemi said that 258 cartons of codeine-based cough syrup and eight cartons of codeine tablets were recovered.

He said the cartons contained : 49, 200 bottles of codeine syrup and 46, 200 tablets of same opioid.

“The following day Thursday Dec. 21, NDLEA operatives raided a house in Mushin area of Lagos where a 70-year-old grandma, Selifat Cole and her son, Babajide Cole were arrested with 117.900kg of cannabis sativa, ” he said.

Also, The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sniffer dogs has uncovered cocaine in India-bound shipment at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesman said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that a consignment of spare parts that originated from Asaba, Delta and going to Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, India was intercepted.

Babafemi said that NDLEA sniffer dogs were deployed to examine the spare parts on Wednesday Dec. 29 and were able to identify the particular shipment containing illicit drug concealment.

“A physical examination later confirmed to be cocaine measuring 200grams,” Babafemi said.

Meanwhile, not less than 70 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of Indian hemp, with a gross weight of 35kg were seized by operatives of the Tincan Command of NDLEA from a container, marked BEAU 4993525 coming from Toronto via Montreal, Canada.

Babafemi said the container contained four used vehicles, including a Honda CRV 2006 model, where bags of the psychoactive substance were concealed.

“In the FCT Abuja, NDLEA operatives on Monday, Dec. 18, intercepted a waybill consignment of 25,000 pills of tramadol, while their counterparts in Anambra arrested two suspects at Onitsha head bridge.

“Ejiro Emmanuel was driving a bus marked EFR 31 XB conveying 61,100 tramadol capsules; 1, 025 bottles of codeine; 1,350 tablets of rohypnol and 46grams of designer drugs.

“Daniel Ogbiyoyo was caught in a bus marked SAP 540 YK, conveying 55,950 tramadol capsules; 3,117 bottles of codeine; 1,530 tablets of swinol and 1,350 tablets of rohypnol, ” he said.

Also, Operatives in Delta on Monday Dec. 18, in a joint operation with the military, raided the home of a drug kingpin, Chukwuma Eneriku at Okanaro street, Abbi town, where bags of cannabis weighing 353kg were recovered.

“Same day, NDLEA operatives in Enugu recovered bags of Indian hemp weighing 435.1kg in a warehouse located at Trans Ekulu, Enugu East local government area.

“In Edo, five persons dressed in NDLEA operational jackets were arrested with a fabricated gun and pistol carved from wood following intelligence that they were impersonating as officers of the agency and conducting illegal operations.

“The suspects include: Sebastine Asekiamhe, 22; Raymond Otaru, 28; Emmanuel Wisdom, 23; Solomon Edogamhe, 27; and Bonaventure Oghibui, 22.

“Some others in NDLEA jackets escaped, a bottle of codeine-based syrup was found with those arrested,” he said.

NDLEA arrests 103 suspects, seize 1, 458.709Kg drugs in Kaduna

Similarly, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command , says its operatives have arrested 103 suspects and seized 1,458. 709Kg of illicit drug in the state.

The state NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Samaila Danmallam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, that the arrest and seizure of the illicit drugs were made within the month of December.

Danmallam said the 103 arrested suspects represented both drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

He explained that the illicit substances included cocaine, heroin, Cannabis, Tramadol, Methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 1,458.709 kilogrames.

He disclosed that 26 illicit drug joints were dismantled, while the command secured six convictions and arraigned 24 suspects within the month of December.

Danmallam said the arrests were part of the command’s efforts to combat the drug scourge in the state through drug demand reduction activities.

“We carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and its illicit trafficking.

The commander said the fight against illicit drugs remained a collective responsibility and appealed for timely and useful information for prompt action.