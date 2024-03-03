NDLEA intercepts 3.1m pills of opioids, others in 6 states

.Intercepts Vietnam-bound businessman with cocaine consignment at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted over 3.1 million pills of opioids in Kano, Kogi, Abia, Lagos, Ogun and Borno respectively.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said the operatives had raided some parts of the states in the past week.

Babafemi said that operatives in Ogun on Thursday, Feb. 29, recovered 169kg consignment of cannabis abandoned in a truck at Sagamu tollgate.

He said their counterparts in Lagos seized 25 cartons of tramadol containing 325,000 pills in Ikeja the previous day, Wednesday, Feb. 28.

“Same day, a suspect, Abdullahi Khalil, 42, was arrested and 2,745,000 capsules of pregabalin were recovered from him at Singer market, Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

“He was handed over to the Kano state command of NDLEA by the Department of State Security Services, (DSS), “he said.

Also, the 243 Recce Battalion, Nigerian Army, Badagry on Saturday March 2, transferred 27 sacks of cannabis sativa weighing 1,110kg, recovered at a coastal community, Ajido by soldiers, to the Seme Special Area Command of NDLEA.

“A suspect, Hassan Muhammad, 34, was on Saturday March 2, arrested with 44,950 pills of tramadol at Moranti area of Borno, by the NDLEA operatives.

“In Abia, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, Feb. 29, raided a drug joint at Cemetery Barracks, Aba, where Ifeanyi Uche, 37, was arrested with different quantities of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

“Another raid was carried out at the abandoned Eyimba Hotel, Ogbor Hill, Aba, where illicit substances were seized and the suspects arrested on Friday, March 1, “he added.

In another development, In Kogi , NDLEA officers on a stop and search operation along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway on Friday, March 1, intercepted a commercial bus marked GRM 347XA (Borno).

Babafemi said the bus was conveying 28 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) weighing 11kg.

Also, 100 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup and 500 tablets of diazepam, all concealed in three plastic drums covered with cattle fats, heading to Jos, Plateau, was intercepted by the officials of the

Also, Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), have intercepted a 40-year-old businessman, Ejike Chibuke with 1.45 kilograms of cocaine at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, (NAIA), Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA, Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the drugs were concealed in the suspect’s luggage, while he attempted to board an Ethiopia Airlines flight number 950 to Vietnam via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from the NAIA.

He said the suspect was arrested at the Abuja airport on Saturday March 2, after NDLEA officers subjected him to a thorough search.

He also said that it was in the process, the illicit substance was discovered concealed, factory fitted, in his bag.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed he was on a business trip to Vietnam, “he said.

Meanwhile, operatives of a special unit of the agency on Friday March 1, swooped on members of a syndicate that deals in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in their hideouts in parts of Lagos.

Babafemi said the operatives assigned for the operation raided the home of Esimone Amachukwu at 14 Arochukwu street, Ejigbo.

This, he said, was where 10.012 kilograms of methamphetamine was found in possession of his associate, 40-year-old Evelyn Nneka.

“Esimone is currently at large.

“While the Ejigbo operation was going on, another set of officers were simultaneously busy in the residence of another member of the syndicate, 45-year-old Ebele Iwuegbunam.

“The suspect located at Plot 1604 Close D, 4th Avenue, Festac town, Lagos was arrested and 429.5grams of cocaine and 7 kilograms of heroin were recovered from him,” he said