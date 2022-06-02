Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NDLEA honours Dangote as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-R : President/CE, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, being decorated by Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.
15
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R : President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, being decorated by Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.

President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, receiving NDLEA Newsletter from Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), where he was honoured as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, with Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake (left) on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.

President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, receiving NDLEA Newsletter from Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), where he was honour as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, with Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake (left) and Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Adenike Fajemirokun (right), on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.

President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, receiving NDLEA Newsletter from Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), where he was honour as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, with Group Chief Corporate Strategy, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliyu Suleimon(left); Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake (2nd left) and Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Adenike Fajemirokun (2nd right), and Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Nglan Niat (right), on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6902 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Kanayo .O. kanayo Nigeria Actor , lawyer celebrate his 60th…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 2, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 1, 2022

Traditional wedding of Dr Jim Ovia daughter ,Bolatito and…

1 of 174