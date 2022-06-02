NDLEA honours Dangote as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse

L-R : President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, being decorated by Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.

President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, receiving NDLEA Newsletter from Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), where he was honoured as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, with Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake (left) on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.

President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, receiving NDLEA Newsletter from Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), where he was honour as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, with Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake (left) and Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Adenike Fajemirokun (right), on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.

President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, receiving NDLEA Newsletter from Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), where he was honour as the Grand Ambassador of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) of the Agency, with Group Chief Corporate Strategy, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliyu Suleimon(left); Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake (2nd left) and Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Adenike Fajemirokun (2nd right), and Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Nglan Niat (right), on Thursday, June 2, 2022 during a courtesy visit to Dangote Head Office in Lagos.

For a better society