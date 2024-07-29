NDLEA destroys 31,250kg cannabis, arrests 17 in Osun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it has arrested 17 suspects and destroyed 31,250 kilogrammes of cannabis in Osun.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that operatives of the agency arrested the suspects on Friday, July 26, during a raid at the Owena forest in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun.

Babafemi said the operatives also destroyed 31,250 kilogrammes of cannabis on a 12.5-hectare farmland, and recovered 84 kilogrammes of processed marijuana and a single barrel Dane gun.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA operatives in Kaduna on Saturday, July 27, during a stop and search patrol along Kaduna-Zaria highway intercepted a 32-year-old lady (name withheld) in possession of 573 rounds of 7.60 live ammunition.

Babafemi said that the suspect claimed to had attempted to deliver it to bandits in Sokoto.

Also, the agency arrested a 35 year-old suspect (name withheld) along Kaduna – Zaria road in connection with the seizure of 25,000 ampoules of Pentazocine injection.

“A 35 year-old suspect was also nabbed in Kano on a follow up operation following the seizure of 37,880 ampoules of Diazepam injection along Abuja-Kaduna highway.

“Two suspects were also arrested with 55 jumbo wraps of Ghana Loud by NDLEA operatives at Oloko along Badagry-Seme road, Lagos on Friday, July 26.

“A 30 year-old suspect was nabbed same day by officers on patrol along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja express way with 20 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa that weighed 10.500kg.

“In Bauchi State, two suspects were on Thursday, July 25 arrested.

“They were caught with 315 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 204.750kg along Maiduguri bye-pass, Bauchi town,” he said.

