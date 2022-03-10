NDLEA arrests alleged notorious drug dealer as hoodlums attack operatives

The NDLEA has arrested an alleged notorious drug dealer, Micha Godwin at Nukai Market on Jalingo-Wukari Road in Taraba.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi.

He stated that during the operation, hoodlums attacked NDLEA’s anti-narcotic officers, injured seven of them and damaged their operational vehicle.

The injured officers are receiving treatment at a hospital, he added.

Babafemi also stated that the attacks by the hoodlums notwithstanding, the NDLEA recovered some quantities of illicit drugs from Godwin.

“Following intelligence report, the operatives stormed the market on Tuesday to arrest the drug dealer and to evacuate illicit substances in his warehouse.

“Soon after the arrest of Godwin, miscreants in the community mobilised and attacked NDLEA’s officers and vehicles with dangerous weapons.

“A reinforcement from the Agency and other security agencies was able to move in to rescue the operatives from the scene of attack,’’ he stated.

He quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as condemning the attack and directing immediate switch to new operational guidelines.

This, he stated, would make the officers and men to be well positioned to defend themselves adequately in the course of discharging their duties.

Marwa warned that henceforth any obstruction or attack on NDLEA operatives by suspects or their supporters, would receive commensurate response, Babafemi also stated.

Meanwhile, No fewer than 20 lawyers have indicated interest to defend the suspended DCP Abba Kyari in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Musa Shafiu, a legal practitioner, told newsmen on Wednesday, on behalf of other lawyers.

He said the team is made up of four senior advocates of Nigeria who represented Kyari and his co-defendant in the trial which would commence before Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

“We should recall that DCP Abba Kyari, in a motion filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of Federal High Court sitting in Abuja denied the allegation linking him to an international drug cartel by the NDLEA.

“He filed the motion to seek for his fundamental rights enforcement.

“He said he was ready to appear in court to answer any charge against him because the allegation upon which he was arrested and detained is a trump-up allegation without sufficient proof,” Shafiu said.

The lawyer said the decision to support Kyari, formerly the head of Inspector-General of Police special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was also premised on the sacrifices the suspended DCP had made for the country in the area of security.

He said Kyari has distinguished himself in areas of serving his father’s land as a police officer, with the arrest of many high profile criminals across the country.

He said his “good work and dedication to the country is far more than his short coming.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDLEA, though its Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, had, on Monday, arraigned Kyari, alongside six others, including four suspended officers of IRT, on eight-count charge.

Kyari, who denied his involvement in counts one, two, three, four and eight of the charges preferred against him, is facing trial on drug-related offences.

The other four members of the IRT, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, who pleaded not guilty to the counts, include ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, the two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, are defendants who pleaded guilty to the counts levelled against them.

In another development, a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 23, to hear an application by the Federal Government seeking for the suspended DCP Abba Kyari’s extradition to the United States (U.S).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had, on March 3, reported that the Federal Government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022.

The suit, titled: “Application for the Extradition of Abba Alhaji Kyari to the United States of America,” was dated and filed March 2.

While the AGF is the applicant, Kyari is the respondent in the application.

Kyari was formerly the head of Inspector-General of Police special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The matter, which was assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo by the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, has been fixed for March 23 for hearing.

The application was filed under the Extradition Act, as part of Nigerian government’s approval of the request by the U. S. for Kyari’s extradition.

The application, which was directly addressed to the chief judge, hinted that a request was made to Nigeria by Diplomatic Representative of the Embassy of the United States of America (USA), Abuja, for the surrender of Kyari who Is a subject in a superseding three counts indictment in case no: 2:21-cr-00203-RGK.

The AGF, Abubakar Malami, said the case was filed on April 29, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, USA.

Malami said that Kyari was to answer to a three-count charge.

“Count one: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1349, ll.

“Counts two: Conspiracy to commit money laundering in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1956(h)

“Count three: Aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting, in violation of Title 18 U.S.C, Sections 1028A (a){1}j and 2(a),” he said.

According to the AGF, the punishment for the offences as contained In the superseding Indictment carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment for count one, 20 years imprisonment for count two and two years imprisonment for count three consecutive to any other sentence imposed respectively as contained in the various United States laws.

Malami said:”there is no death sentence imposed on the offences for which the suspect is accused.”

He said the application was in line with the requirement of the Extradition Act, CAP E25, LFN, 2004.

He argued that the offence for which the suspect is accused of is extraditable offence under Articles 3 (18 & 20) of the Extradition Treaty between the United States of America and Great Britain, signed at London, on December 22, 1931.

He said the treaty is recognised as binding on the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by legal Notice 33 of 1967.

He said the offences are also covered by Articles 3, 5 and 6 of the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organised Crime, adopted November 15, 2000 (“The UNTOC”).

Malami said that the the offence charged in count three is considered a separate serious crime, covered under Article 16(2) of the UNTOC.

He said besides that the offences for which Kyari is accused are extraditable, they are also punishable under the Nigerian laws.

“The offence is analogous to the offence in Sections 1, and 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and Other Related Offences 2006.

“Now, I, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, by this application, under my hand, signify to you that this request has been made, and require you to deal with the case in accordance with the provisions of the Extradition Act, Cap. E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“In support of this application, I attach an affidavit together with the Exhibits thereto, deposed to by Henry Temeka, Nigerian, male, Higher Executive Officer, Central Authority Unit, International Cooperation Department, Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja,” the application read.