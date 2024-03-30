NDLEA arrests 279 suspects, recover 2,092.5kg of illicit substances in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kaduna State Command, said its operatives have arrested 279 suspects and recovered 2,092.5kg of illicit substances in the first quarter.

The Commander, NDLEA Kaduna State, Mr Samaila Danmalam, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna.

“Operationally, the command has arrested 279 suspects, the figure has to do with drug traffickers, dealers and users while operatives also dislodged 39 illicit drug joints in different locations of the state.

He said the operations led to the seizure of illicit substances, including cocaine, heroin, cannabis, Tramadol, Methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 2,092.5 kilogramme.

He disclosed that the command secured 48 convictions, arraigned 68 suspects and charged 34 others within the first quarter of the year.

Danmalam said the command carried out rehabilitation, counselling and sensitization across various formations with the aim of enlightening the public on the dangers associated with the use and trafficking of illicit substances.

The commander appealed to the public to shun illicit drug abuse and trafficking while urging the citizens to provide useful and timely information to assist the command in carrying out its mandate in the state.(NAN