Ndigbo Lagos ‘ll vote Sanwo-Olu March 11, says Ohanaeze

-Condemns Isguzoro’s inciteful statement

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo on Thursday said the organization is poised to vote the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 11 Governorship election in the State.

Ohaneze made the promise during a joint press conference by the leadership of the Lagos State Leaders of Thoughts led by Yoruba Council Worldwide and Ohaneze Ndigbo aimed at calling for calm and understanding with the non-indigenous citizens in the State.

In a statement signed by the President (Yoruba Council Worldwide) Are Hassan Oladotun, President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Mike Kelechi and President, Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos chapter, Chief Sunday Osai, they stressed that Governor Sanwo-Olu would be reelected because of his landmark achievements and sustainability of peace, unity and development of Lagos State.

The joint conference which took place in Ikeja, Lagos was coming on the heels of one Okechukwu Isiguzoro who was inciting the public to vote out Sanwo Olu in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

They believed by calling for the Governor’s resignation, Isiguzoro had crossed the red line of the law in gross violation of the constitution.

The statement read in part, “Though there were pockets of crises observed in Lagos State, however, the Governor had swiftly swung into action and instaneously called for a peace and security of the citizenry and their properties to be well protected. And the consolidation of all these, of course, rest solely on our law enforcement agents that also spontaneously rise up to the challenge in arresting and taming the ugly situation.

“As observed, the incendiary plot and intrigues by the fake elements of the Ohaneze Ndigbo led their Secretary- General, one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has been unveiled through the DAILY POST news platform where he hide under the camouflage of ethnicity in inciting the public to vote out Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, hence by this he has no doubt crossed the red line of the law in gross violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while exposing his nefarious conspicuous agenda to incite ethnic violence, precipitating our demands to the inspector general of police and to fish out this culprit and prosecute this disgruntled terrorist led IPOB hiding under the most respected indigenous Igbo group: Ohaneze Ndigbo Council.

“Isiguzoro affirmed in his seditious that Indigbo as the socio- political organisation, Ohaneze Ndígbo has vowed to hold the Governor, Oba Akinolu of Lagos and Mr. Musiliu Ayinde (MC Oluomo), responsible for the attacks on Igbo in the state, especially following the victory of the Labour Party, LP presidential candidate in Lagos State as alleged by him, while he was even calling for self defence in any of such subsequent attacks, while emphasising that self- defence is a universal law, the attempt that equal to a subtly beating of the drum of war where there is no war and by building a mountain in a mole hill in futility.

“Sequence to that intemperate outburst and incendiary statements, he had conspicuously established his nefarious mindset at fanning the ember of ethnic tension, violence, disharmony and anger among the peace loving and good people of Lagos, even irrespective of their ethnic nationalities and diverse political affiliations and persuasions. .

“Anyway, whether he is an ethnically psychofant hiding under political card as Labour Guber candidate in the forthcoming election, however, as your guess is good as mine, therefore, it behoves the critical, the discerning, the scrupulous and the fastidious political right thinking people to substantiate and affirm this quagmire.

“Hence, his ridiculous approach and the attendant indictment of the state Governor, his jaundiced conspiracy theory, his spurious and unfounded allegation could be clearly viewed from the prism of a premeditated attempt to incite public tension, emotions and sympathy of the electorates in voting against our dear party APC candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial and assembly elections in Lagos State.

“Now, all Lagosians and great leaders of Thoughts must rise up to the occasion and consult with our dear and wonderful Igbo people, in Lagos State and refute this unfounded allegation and ensure and nip in the bud the Machiavellian tactics and acrimonious and adversarial approach of the man with his premeditated attempt at truncating and jeopardising the people candid will in the voting for our Sanwo-Olu APC candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Lagos State, in which many have valiantly and resolutely prepared in earnest in casting their quality votes for our dear Party APC.”