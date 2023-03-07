Champion Newspapers Limited
Ndieze in Lagos / Igbo Speaking Community Press Conference on re-election of Babajide Sanwo- Olu

L-r ... Eze Igbo Ozurumba1 of ibeji Lekki  LGA.,  Eze Barrister Chukwumarobim Apachi Enyioha;  Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo, Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye; HRM Eze (Barrister ) John Nwoche; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh;  Eze Ndigbo Eredo  LCDA;   igwe Ferdinand  Aguneke; during a press Conference on the re-election of  Babajide  Sanwo- Olu  Executive Governor of Lagos State on the need to Sustain Peaceful Co-Existence held in Lagos  5/3/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… HRM Eze (Barrister ) John Nwoche; President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh;  Eze Ndigbo Eredo  LCDA;   igwe Ferdinand  Aguneke;   Eze Ambassador Nicholas Njoku .during a press Conference re-election of  Babajide  Sanwo- Olu.

L-r …President General Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos  (ISCL), Chief Sunday Udeh;  Eze Ndigbo Eredo  LCDA; igwe Ferdinand  Aguneke and  Woman Leader (ISCL) Chief (Mrs) Kate Ugoka.

L-r …Eze Francis Igah; Eze Ndigbo Ejigbo, Eze Dr, Alex Sunday Nwoye;  Eze Udo 11  Eze Ndigbo Eze  Ndigbo Amuwo Odofin Eze Augustine Sunday Ojukwu; HRM Eze (Barrister ) John Nwoche; HRM Eze (Barrister ) John Nwoche during a press Conference on the re-election of  Babajide  Sanwo- Olu  Executive Governor of Lagos State on the need to Sustain Peaceful Co-Existence held in Lagos  5/3/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

