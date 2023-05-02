NDIC lauds judiciary, solicitor on diligent prosecution of failed bank cases 

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Bello Hassan has commended the Judiciary and Nigerian Bar for collaboration with the Corporation in the diligent and timely prosecution of failed bank cases over the years.

Hassan gave the commendation in Abuja at the sensitization seminar for external solicitors of the Corporation with the theme: “The role of NDIC external solicitors in the execution of the mandate of the Corporation”.

The NDIC boss noted that the support from its external solicitors and the judiciary were evidenced by heightened diligence in handling of the Corporation’s cases, better informed judgments from the court, bar and the bench, resulting in increased awareness on the benefits of deposit insurance scheme in the public domain.

The MD/CE also noted that the 2023 seminar was a continued attempt to consolidate on the gains recorded through previous exercises which fostered better understanding of the Deposit Insurance Scheme thereby aiding external solicitors in prosecuting its cases in the interest of bank depositors and the Nigerian financial system.

While noting that recovery of debts and realization of assets of closed banks were critical to the achievement of the Corporation’s mandate as a liquidator, Hassan stressed that the Corporation needed to continue collaborating with the Judiciary and external solicitors in handling parties’ suits against the Corporation, as well as the Corporation’s cases against debtors towards recovering the debts owed to banks under liquidation.

He therefore called on the external solicitors to continue to put in their best in prosecuting the Corporation’s cases notwithstanding the challenges confronting them.

