NDIC addresses financial impropriety allegation involving staff member  

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said the financial impropriety allegation published by the Peoples’ Gazette and Sahara Reporters are unrelated to the operations of the Corporation.

NDIC in a statement signed by its Director, Communications & Public Affairs Department, Bashir Nuhu said

“the attention of the Management has been drawn to the media report by the Peoples’ Gazette and Sahara Reporters regarding allegations of financial impropriety involving one of our staff members.

“We would like to emphasize that while we are assessing the veracity of the reported incident, the alleged events are unrelated to the operations of the Corporation.

“Nonetheless, as a responsible Federal Institution, we are committed to uncovering the truth and addressing the matter in an appropriate manner.

“Following our preliminary investigations into the allegations, we have discovered that the staff member in question was previously employed at a commercial bank as an account officer to the Federal Government Official referenced in the report before joining the NDIC in 2017.

“It is important to note that during her tenure at the bank, she asserts that she was not involved in any improper financial transactions with anyone. However, we remain diligent in our pursuit of any contradictory information and will not hesitate to take appropriate action should it arise concerning the staff member involved,” the statement reads.

NDIC further noted that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards financial impropriety and any actions that contravene our core values, corporate culture, and code of conduct.

“We wish to emphasize that the NDIC is committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in our corporate governance practices, which we have diligently cultivated over the past three decades of our existence in fulfilling our role of depositor protection and contributing to financial system stability,” the corporation said.