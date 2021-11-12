Champion Newspapers Limited
NDE Trains 540 Unemployed Graduates on advanced  Business  In Imo State 

From Victor Duruamaku  Owerri

 

National Directorate of Employment (NDE)  has   commenced  the  training of 540 unemployed Graduates  on advanced Business ventures in Imo State

 

According to the Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu–Fikpo  this Training (ABT)  is  part of its Extended Special Public Works programme (ESPW) for the trainees in the state

 

Speaking through the NDE coordinator in Imo, state  Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho , at the flag  off  of the training programme,   Thursday, the Director General said that the beneficiaries, 180 persons from each of the three geo-political zones of the state, had earlier benefitted from the Directorate’s Basic Business Training.

 

 

He said that the  programme was an offshoot of Federal Government’s Special Public Works programme  put in place to capture 774,000 nationwide, 1000 persons from each Local Government Area in the  country

 

 

The Director General  urged  the  trainees to take the training seriously adding that those with outstanding performance at the end of the training would stand the chance of receiving business grants from the Federal Government.

 

 

” We are grateful to Pres. Muhammadu Buhari for this step in the right direction which demonstrates that the Federal Government is committed to lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

 

 

In his words, ” I urge you my dear participants to show commitment and take instructions from your trainers as those who perform well will stand  the chance of receiving grants for either start-up of new businesses or enhancement of existing ones

 

 

Also speaking, Mrs Roseline Olaomi, the Director, Public Works department of the NDE said that the participants would receive a free lunch throughout the duration of  the training as an indication of Federal Government’s commitment to the programme.

 

 

Olaomi, represented by Mrs Francisca Ezeaku, a public works officer urged the participants to justify  efforts put into the training by attending all sessions and carefully following instructions.

 

 

Responding , Mr Emeka Ezeonye, one of the trainees  thanked the NDE for its youth-friendly initiatives and promised to make the best use of the training.

 

