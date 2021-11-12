NDE Trains 540 Unemployed Graduates on advanced  Business  In Imo State 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 540 unemployed Graduates on advanced Business ventures in Imo State

According to the Director General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu–Fikpo this Training (ABT) is part of its Extended Special Public Works programme (ESPW) for the trainees in the state

Speaking through the NDE coordinator in Imo, state Mrs Ngozi Ihenacho , at the flag off of the training programme, Thursday, the Director General said that the beneficiaries, 180 persons from each of the three geo-political zones of the state, had earlier benefitted from the Directorate’s Basic Business Training.

He said that the programme was an offshoot of Federal Government’s Special Public Works programme put in place to capture 774,000 nationwide, 1000 persons from each Local Government Area in the country

The Director General urged the trainees to take the training seriously adding that those with outstanding performance at the end of the training would stand the chance of receiving business grants from the Federal Government.

” We are grateful to Pres. Muhammadu Buhari for this step in the right direction which demonstrates that the Federal Government is committed to lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

In his words, ” I urge you my dear participants to show commitment and take instructions from your trainers as those who perform well will stand the chance of receiving grants for either start-up of new businesses or enhancement of existing ones

Also speaking, Mrs Roseline Olaomi, the Director, Public Works department of the NDE said that the participants would receive a free lunch throughout the duration of the training as an indication of Federal Government’s commitment to the programme.

Olaomi, represented by Mrs Francisca Ezeaku, a public works officer urged the participants to justify efforts put into the training by attending all sessions and carefully following instructions.

Responding , Mr Emeka Ezeonye, one of the trainees thanked the NDE for its youth-friendly initiatives and promised to make the best use of the training.