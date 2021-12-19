 NDE trains 2,360 unemployed youths, resettled 300 trainees in Ebonyi State -DG

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has recruited and trained a total of 2,360 unemployed youths in various vocational skills in Ebonyi in the last one year.

In a similar vein, no fewer than 300 of the graduate trainees have been resettled with Soft Loans and Starter Packs in Agriculture and Vocational Skills Business Enterprise.

The Director General of NDE Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, disclosed this in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital on the occasion of the Orientation ceremony of the Trainees of Basic National Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS), Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (A-NOAS) and Resettlement of Graduate Trainees of Vocational Skill Programme.

Mallam Nuhu Fikpo represented by the Ebonyi State Coordinator of the Scheme Mr Marcel Igboanude , stated that the event was another significant milestone in creating jobs for the unemployed youths .

According to him, the unemployed youths will be trained in various skills such as Computer Operation, GSM /Computer Repairs, Fashion Designing ,Shoe and Leather Works, Electrical Installation, Hair Dressing and Decorative Paint Making.

The Director General restated that the Resettlement Scheme seeks to empower already trained persons in any vocational skills with relevant Starter Packs to commence Small Scale Business in a chosen skill.

Mallam Fikpo opined, “In Ebonyi State the NDE has in the last one year recruited and trained over 200 unemployed youths in modern agricultural skills, 1000 persons in Entrepreneurial skills, 1,000 persons in Vocational Skills and 160 persons in Graduate Attachment and Environmental Beautification Schemes”

He urged the beneficiaries to make best user of the opportunity in order to exit joblessness, become self reliant and help government to realize the good plan of providing decent jobs for the citizenry.

Earlier in an address the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Industry, Commerce and Business Development Dr Stephen Odo, urged youths to acquire vocational skills in addition to their academic certificates.

Dr Odo enjoined the citizenry to patronize people with vocational skills in order to strengthen and encourage the graduate trainees stating “I challenge the people let us support logically produced goods ,it’s the only way vocational industry can grow”

Highlights of the occasion was the distribution of various equipments namely Vulcanizing Machines, Hair Dressing machines, Beauty Therapy, Welding Trades, Sewing Machines, Spray Painting, to graduate trainees beneficiaries .

Distributing the equipments to some of the beneficiaries including Amarachi Onwe (f), Victoria Igwe (F), Ominyi Chinedu (m), Igwe Juliana (f), the Ebonyi State Cordinator of NDE Mr Marcel Igboanude, urged the beneficiaries to proceed to the Directorate and commence Documentation including 10 percent of the cost of the equipment given to them .

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ahamefuna Onwumere,commended the National Directorate of Employment for the gesture stressing that the equipments would assist them assist their own vocational enterprise and make the self reliant.

The occasion had in attendance the State NDE Head of Vocational Skill Development Mr Obiorah Ananaba, Management Staffs of NDE Ebonyi State and trainees .