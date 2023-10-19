NDE builds lock-up shops to alleviate poverty in Imo community in Imo community

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in it’s efforts to alleviate poverty in Imo state has inaugurated five lock-up shops for the people of Nguru Nwenkwo community in Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo.

the inauguration and handing over of the shops, built in the Nkwogwu market, Nguru Nwenkwo, took place on Wednesday.

The Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu-Fikpo, said during the occassion that the project was commenced in July and was completed in October 2023, within a period of three months, as part of the Directorate’s Community Development Services (CDS).

Nuhu-Fikpo, who spoke through the NDE Coordinator in the state , Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, said the construction of the stores, is a brainchild of the Directorate’s department of Special Public Works (SPW), created employment for the community, as local artisans and others were engaged in the project.

According to him, ” the project was attracted by an illustrious son of the community, Mr Uche Nwagwu, an Air Vice Marshal of the Nigerian Air Force and executed by the NDE ”

He believed that the project would contribute to the economic growth of the community and Imo state at large.

He reiterated the NDE’s commitment to job creation in Imo and Nigeria at large, as a way of positively empowering unemployed persons and taking the youths away from the streets.

“ We engaged transient employees through our Graduate Attachment Programme to ensure speedy completion of the project.

“ The NDE will continue to empower individuals and communities in line with our mandate of job creation to tackle unemployment “, he said.

Speaking Director of the SPW department, Mrs Roseline Olaomi, described the NDE’s CDS as a programme of the department which complements government’s efforts in the area of infrastructural development.

Olaomi, represented by Mrs Jenny Usuwa, a senior staff member of the Department, commended the community and the NDE in Imo for their synergy in seeing to the completion of the project and urged the community to strive towards maintenance of the shops.

Traditional ruler of the community, Eze Damian Njoku, who was represented by a cabinet member, Okenze Ephraim Opara, expressed gratitude for the project and prayed God’s blessings on the NDE.

Also, Sole Administrator of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Mrs Ogechi Njoku-Ehirim, commended Nwagwu and the NDE for the “developmental project “, adding that the lock-up shops were only a token, “ many more dividends of democracy will soon come to the LGA”.