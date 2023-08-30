NDDC’s appointment: Group hails Tinubu over choice of Ondo nominees

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A group, Asiwaju Media Team (AMT), has eulogized President Bola Tinubu over the composition of new Niger Delta Development Commission( NDDC) Board, describing the development as worthy of praises.

The group, while congratulating the Ondo State-born Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde and the State representative, Hon. Kolade Akinjo, said their appointment was the renewed hope Nigerians were agitating for.

However, it observed that the Board Chairman should have been considered for Ondo State that has been marginalized in the past.

The group said: “Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, a trusted, experienced and technocrat in the history of Ondo State, worked assiduously to deliver Ondo State along with support groups in the state during the last general election. Rewarding him with juicy position is justified to take care of others”.

Abegunde, who hails from Akure, has represented Akure South/Akure North in the Federal House of Representatives and was Secretary to Ondo State Government between 2017 and 2020.

“Victor Akinjo, the immediate past House of Representatives Member for Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, was a former Special Assistant to the former President of Nigeria on Youths and Students between 1999 and 2007 and a proud son of Ilaje land whose impacts were felt in all areas in the Constituency.

“Some of his projects are currently working in the state, despite being defeated in the last election. With their appointment, President Tinubu has brought them back to the government so that good people shall continue to be an example as a good ambassador for the nation so that Nigerians shall pick from their experiences while discharging public duties.

“We praise President Tinubu over his interest in bringing to government young Nigerians irrespective of Political parties but experience and dedication to the national objectives.

“It is our pleasure that those who were attacking us then during the general election can now see the difference between government and governance. With the recent appointment of young Nigerians, it is obvious that Tinubu really means business to deliver Nigeria”.

The group noted that several opposition party members have been appointed into sensitive position.

This move, according to AMT, is not done because of anything but the fact that President Tinubu has seen the future of the country as being bright with his inclusive government.

