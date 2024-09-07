Champion Newspapers Limited
NDDC Youth Internship Scheme: Beware of Fraudsters

The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to the fraudulent activities of scammers claiming to represent the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme. Please, note that the registration for this scheme closed on August 31, 2024.

We received reports that several persons have been getting unsolicited messages stating that they have been selected for the NDDC Internship Scheme, accompanied by requests for personal information and an acceptance fee.

The NDDC does not require any fees or payments for the placement of qualified youths in its internship programme. We want to clarify that the NDDC is not associated with this fraudulent selection process. Official communications from us will always come from our verified websites and social media accounts.

If you receive a message similar to the one described, we urge you to disregard the fraudulent message and report it to the appropriate authorities. Your safety and privacy are our priority.

For legitimate inquiries about our empowerment programmes, please contact us directly through our official channels. We also encourage beneficiaries of our programmes to verify facts on the NDDC’s official website:

