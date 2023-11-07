NDDC works for all Niger Deltans, Ogbuku assures Itsekiri Group

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has assured that the Commission will remain steadfast in executing its mandate of fast-tracking development for the benefit of all the ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku gave the assurance when he hosted a delegation from the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, led by Chief Ayiri Emami, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer stated that the Commission was open to all ethnic nationalities in the Niger Delta region, noting that its mandate was to serve the people and ensure sustainable development of all communities in the region.

Ogbuku remarked: “We all face the same challenges. Therefore, we must all work together to address our challenges, regardless of our ethnicity. These challenges, like underdevelopment and ecological problems, bring us all together.”

The NDDC boss stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was putting emphasis on stakeholders’ engagement, noting that the Commission had adopted that approach. He declared that the Commission would soon organise a stakeholder’s summit to give all groups in the region the opportunity to be part of the development process.

Ogbuku said that as part of NDDC’s engagement with stakeholders’, the Commission visited the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, to get his buy in on the completion of the Omadino-Escravos Road, in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Managing Director noted that the project, when completed, would link Warri to Escravos which is the hub of oil and gas activities in Warri Kingdom. He stressed the importance of Warri in the economy of Delta State and indeed Nigeria.

Ogbuku said that the NDDC also met Chevron officials to discuss collaboration on- the Omadino-Escravos. “We are working out the details of the partnership with them because we are committed to seeing to the completion of the project,” he said.

He charged the Itsekiri delegation to continue to support the NDDC in its efforts to develop the region, advising them to avoid casting aspersions on the Commission, which he said was the only agency with visible projects in many Niger Delta communities.

In an address read on behalf of the Itsekiri delegation, by the Secretary Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Sir Sunny Mene, they described the Ogbuku as “a detribilised Niger Deltan with conscientious tendencies, clear vision for the region, and a committed mission to turn our communities around in a way never before seen in the history of the Commission.

“Our confidence is in your ability to superintend over the overall development of the region without bias or favoritism to any ethnic group, given your antecedents in the last few years. This confidence is further reinforced by your sterling performance and activities across the region.”

The Itsekiri group observed that some projects awarded and started by the NDDC had been abandoned or stalled.

They remarked: “These projects include but are not limited to the Koko-Ogheye-Lagos Road, Warri-Omadina-Escravos Communities Road project, the Ugborodo Community Shore protection/reclamation and the Aladja-Ode-Itsekiri Highway, with Feeders to Ogbe-Ijaw.”

A Prince of Warri Kingdom, Prince Yemi Emiko, regretted that the three per cent contributions from oil companies to the NDDC coffers had always been a problem because of the issue of trust. He said that of late the Commission was beginning to do things differently.