NDDC Will Complete Amassoma Shore Protection Project, Ogbuku Assures

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has re-stated the commitment of the Commission to complete all its ongoing development projects, including the Amassoma shoreline protection project in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Speaking during the celebration of the 20th Coronation Anniversary of King Oweipa Jones-Ere III, at Ogboin-Tu Royal Palace, Ogbopina Pele in Amassoma, Ogbuku assured the people that the NDDC would ensure that the project was diligently executed and completed.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, who was conferred with a chieftaincy title at the occasion, told the gathering that the Commission was dedicated to advancing the implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to Ogbuku, the President had charged the Commission to complete and commission signature projects that would impact the lives of Niger Deltans, stressing that projects in the Niger Delta region would be given urgent attention.

He said that the NDDC was currently executing several projects in Amassoma, including roads and solar-powered street lights which had changed the night life in several communities across the Niger Delta region.

Reacting to the honour bestowed on him, Ogbuku said that it was an expression of appreciation by his people and a mandate for him to do more in developing the Niger Delta region, stating:

“I am confident that I will not fail to meet the expectations of the people. I know that you will support me to succeed.”

Conferring the traditional title of “Ebe-Koriweni Owei of Ogboin” on Ogbuku, the Ebenanowei of Ogboin Kingdom, King Oweipa Jones-Ere, Ogboin III, described Ogbuku’s leadership in NDDC as impactful and remarkable. He commended him for initiating the “Light Up the Niger Delta Project.”

The monarch decried the continued destruction of the environment in the Ijaw communities, lamenting: “We are faced with the degradation of our environment on a scale that has never been. The forests that have sheltered and fed us, is being felled at an unprecedented rate. The rivers that raised us and made us Izon are being polluted.”

The conferment of chieftaincy titles to deserving Nigerians was part of the activities to mark the 20th Coronation Anniversary of King Oweipa Jones-Ere III.

Among the dignitaries at the ceremony were the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie; NDDC Executive Director Projects, Sir Victor Antai; NDDC Executive Director Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde and other directors of the Commission.