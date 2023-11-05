NDDC: We need stronger bonds for better Niger Delta –Chairman

.As Senate Committee vows to ensure IOCs pay contributions

The Chairman designate of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has urged Niger Delta stakeholders to forge stronger bonds and collaborate to pave way for a brighter future for the oil-rich region.

Speaking during a reception in honour of Dr Samuel Ogbuku by Yiba-Ama (Oruma) Community at Yiba-Ama School Field in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the in-coming NDDC Chairman said that the event was an endorsement of the collective commitment of Niger Deltans to realising the full potentials of the region.

Ebie, who was represented as Chairman of the occasion by the Executive Director Projects designate on the NDDC Board, Chief Victor Antai, observed that the gathering was a testament to the respect and admiration people have for Dr Ogbuku.

He described Ogbuku as “a true visionary and a dedicated individual whose contributions to the development of our region are commendable,”adding: “ We are privileged to have him as the MD/CEO of the NDDC, a position that reflects his commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in the Niger Delta.

“We celebrate Chief Ogbuku not only for his personal achievements but also for his unwavering dedication to the betterment of our region. Through his visionary leadership, we have witnessed tremendous strides in infrastructure development, community empowerment, and sustainable growth.”

In a welcome address read by the Secretary of the Planning Committee, Chief Ishmael Emein, the Yiba-Ama Community applauded the efforts of Ogbuku in transforming the Niger Delta region.

They said: “The Yiba-Ama community, his maternal home, has honoured him with a chieftaincy title, Ama Tondi 1 of Tugbeni (Oruma) Land, meaning the one that lightens the community. Surprisingly, just after his appointment as the MD of the NDDC, solar light is now shining in almost every community. This is a man with an open heart who loves the region.

“We reiterate our implicit confidence in the capability and ability of our son, Chief Samuel Ogbuku to perform his duties efficiently, effectively and creditably. He has a track record in public service. If we add this to his youthfulness, energy, vibrancy and his high sense of reasoning, then we present to you not only a competent and consummate personality, but also an amiable and considerate individual.”

Conferring the traditional title of Ama Tondi 1 of Tugbeni on Ogbuku, the Paramount Ruler of Oruma Community, King Pere David Amakiri, described Ogbuku’s leadership in NDDC as impactful and exceptional. He commended him for demonstrating zeal and determination in driving the process of development.

In his acceptance, Ogbuku said that the honour done to him was an expression of appreciation by his people and a mandate for him to do more in developing the Niger Delta region. He noted: “I have been recognized as an ambassador of my people. I am happy that members of the NDDC Board are here with me because we have decided to work as a team. The new Board is made up of highly experienced people from diverse fields. Collectively, we will facilitate the urgent development of the Niger Delta region. I can assure you that this team is committed to the transformation of the Niger Delta region.”

Ogbuku thanked the people of Yiba-Ama Community for recognizing his contributions and honouring him, stating that Yiba-Ama, his mother’s community, had always identified with him even during his political travails.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Chairman Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Francis Olushola Aloa, said the Yiba-Ama community was blessed to have Chief Ogbuku as their son. “He is a visionary and a go-getter. You have a great son to be proud of,” the monarch declared.

The Oba, who commended Ogbuku’s achievements so far in the infrastructural development of the Niger Delta region, had earlier joined him and some members of the Commission’s in-coming Board to inspect the newly constructed Ologi Community Internal Road, in Oruma community.

The rigid pavement road, with concrete drains and solar-powered street lights, complements the 23.5-kilometre Otuasega-Obedum-Emelego regional road and bridges, also being constructed by NDDC to connect several communities in Bayelsa and Rivers states

.As Senate Committee vows to ensure IOCs pay contributions

The Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says it will ensure International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country, pay their contributions to the coffers of the commission.

Sen. Ned Nwoko, (PDP-Delta North), and member Senate Committee on NDDC, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Nwoko said that the IOCs were owing the commission hundreds of billions of dollars, adding that the committee would invite, investigate them and ensure they did what was right.

According to him, some of the IOCs are making their money in Nigeria, yet failing to make their contributions to the commission.

“We must also insist that they do that. They must do that. You know, they are owing hundreds of billions of dollars to NDDC coffers. So we will invite them, we will investigate them and we will make sure they do what is right.

“We don’t want to interfere with their works, but they have an obligation under the laws of Nigeria, they have obligation to host communities. They must deal with that.

“I don’t think any member of the committee on NDDC will be compromised because we will not accept it.”

He also said that the tenth assembly and the committee were poised to ensure effective project execution by the NDDC.

“The work of the NDDC is well explained in the act establishing it; yes, this is the tenth assembly and we are different from the previous assemblies.

“And I know that it will not be business as usual, we have made it clear to members of the committee that they cannot turn to substantive contractors like we had in the previous assembly.

“If they must oversight properly and without fear of reproach, they must do things properly.

“The fact that there is enough budget or work to be done will make a difference in the lives of the people and that is important,” he said.

The lawmaker added that if there was need to make more money available to the commission through budgetary allocation, that would be done.

He also expressed satisfaction with the composition of the current NDDC leadership put together by President Bola Tinubu, saying he had confidence in their capacity.

“They understand that this is a new era, and things will not be done like in the past where contractors are paid monies and they run away with it,” he said.

Nwoko stressed the need for all contractors to deliver on their undertakings, adding that there would be no excuses.