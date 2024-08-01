NDDC undertakes channelisation of blocked creeks in Bayelsa, Rivers

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says the Commission is ready to commence the channelisation of Kolo Creek connecting Okarki-Otuogidi-Ogbia communities of Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Speaking during a two-day Needs Assessment/ Town Hall Engagement with various leaders and youths at Emeyal II in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the NDDC Director, Community and Rural Development, CRD, Engr. Theophilus Allagoa, said the project followed a recent appeal made by the Paramount Ruler of Ogbia kingdom.

Allagoa, who was represented by the Deputy Director, CRD, Mrs. Ebi Morowei Ake, explained that the channelisation of Kolo creek along communities in Bayelsa and Rivers states was a response to a passionate appeal from the traditional head of Ogbia kingdom asking for urgent intervention to remove the blockages that could lead to havoc if not urgently addressed.

The Director further said that the interaction with the people was hinged on a Needs assessment, expressed the commitment of the people to the success of the project, noting: “We, officials from Community and Rural Development of NDDC, are here today on the directives of the Managing Director to get the Needs assessment and also feel the pulse of the people and then take back reports to the Commission.

In his remarks, the Paramount Ruler of Ogbia Kingdom, King Charles Waba who was represented by Chief Augustine Nari Okeu, described the channelisation of the creeks from Kolo to Okarki by the NDDC as a great achievement of the present leadership of the Commission under Dr Samuel Ogboku.

He further stated that the channelisation project will help to reduce the threat of cholera disease and other health challenges associated with water borne diseases, improve aquatic life, boost trade and other economic activities among the people of Nembe, Brass, Ogbia, Akassa among others.

Also speaking, the Traditional Head of Okarki, King Elijah Hari Adua from Ahoada West LGA, Rivers State gave a thumbs-up to the leadership for NDDC for taking the bold step to address problem.

He stated: ” We are delighted as a people and have come together to celebrate the Managing Director of NDDC for his decision to come to our aid by initiating the clearing of the blockages in the various creeks and linking them to pave way for free flow of water that will definitely boost our economic activities.”