NDDC To Revamp Rivers ICT Centre for Project HOPE

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commenced a partnership with the Rivers State Government to revamp the government’s Information Communication and Technology, ICT, Centre for the Training of youths under the Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement, HOPE, project.

Speaking during an inspection of the ICT facility in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said that the HOPE project would create jobs for the youths through strategic partnerships and skill development in the Niger Delta region.

He noted: “What we are experiencing today is the dawn of reality. We have gone beyond planning and we are now collaborating with the states, as key stakeholders, to bring Project HOPE to reality. We believe that this process is sustainable.”

Ogbuku, who was taken round the training facility by the Director, Rivers State ICT Centre, Mrs. Aleruchi Akani, pledged that the NDDC would ensure that the centre worked optimally.

He stated: “We believe that the projects under the Project HOPE is more holistic and sustainable. What we are doing here is partnering with the Rivers State Government to ensure that this ICT Centre is put into proper use. This Centre will be used effectively because through Project HOPE, we are looking at making the Niger Delta region a technology hub. Under Project HOPE, we are focusing on technology and agriculture.”

The NDDC boss thanked the Rivers State Governor for approving the use of the ICT center for the training of youths, pledging to upgrade the facility. He assured that the NDDC would replicate the training centre in all the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

He said: “One of our core visions is to make the Niger Delta a technology hub. This facility is going to compliment such efforts. If we empower our youths in technology, it will further strengthen sustainable development. Tech is one of the core areas of Project HOPE, alongside agriculture, because they help in job-creation. The government cannot create jobs for everyone.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr. Chisom Gbali commended the NDDC for taking the initiative to partner with the Rivers State Government, noting that the efforts of the Commission bode well for the future of youths in the Niger Delta region.

He noted that this is the first time in a while that Rivers youths are benefitting from the Federal Government; Rivers youths are willing and yearning to absorb what is coming.

Speaking earlier, the Resource Person for Project HOPE, Ambassador Blessing Fubara, stated that 37,000 youths have registered since the commencement of the programme in August.

Fubara explained that “Project HOPE is designed to deploy the first Niger Delta Youth Potential Resources Database System, which is qualification, skills, interest, status and passion identification. This will then give us the parameter for employment generation, youth empowerment, and capacity development in the region.”