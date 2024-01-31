NDDC to Commission Abia-Akwa Ibom Link Road

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it will soon commission the 9-kilometre Obehie/Oke-Ikpe Road in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, as part of its efforts to ensure the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during an inspection of the road linking Abia and Akwa Ibom states, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said the Commission was making efforts to complete all its projects across the Niger Delta region.

The Executive Director, who was accompanied by other NDDC Directors and engineers, said several communities in the area would benefit from the project, which links Abia and Akwa Ibom States.

He stated that NDDC would continue to embark on landmark projects that would make the Niger Delta region a destination of choice, adding that the road would increase the economic and social activities between Ukwa West people and their neighbours.

He commended the contractor for doing a good job, stating: “We are impressed with the level of work done by the contractor and I will like to commend him for a job well done. The asphalt overlay is of good quality and the drainage is solid. From what I have seen, in no time, I will urge the Managing Director to come in and commission this road.”

Antai commended the community for appreciating the efforts of the Commission, noting that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would continue to execute projects that would enhance the living conditions in the Niger Delta communities. .

The Executive Director, Projects had earlier addressed staff of the Abia State office, where he urged them to always put in their best towards the development of the Niger Delta region.

“I am happy with the administrative style of the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku. He is working in tandem with the Governing Board, to change the narrative of the NDDC and the Niger Delta.

“I want to encourage every staff of this Commission to be up and doing. It is important to monitor our projects to be sure that the contractors meet our set standards.”

In his remarks, the Representative of Abia State on the NDDC Board, Chief Dimgba Eruba, observed that the road had been in deplorable condition for many years, leading to loss of several man-hours, with the resultant negative effects on the socio-economic activities in the area.

Eruba noted: “The road provides a safe and preferable shortcut for our brothers and sisters in Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states to Rivers and Bayelsa states.”

