NDDC Spreads Breast Cancer Awareness

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has stressed the need to create awareness to help in the prevention and early detection of breast cancer in the country, especially for men and women in the workplace.

Speaking during a one-day Breast Cancer sensization programme, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Acting Managing Director, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said that the Commission organises Workplace Wellness Programmes every year to ensure people pay attention to their health.

The NDDC boss, who was represented by a Director in Health and Social Services Directorate, Dr. George Uzonwanne, urged the staff to imbibe healthy personal habits to reduce the risk of Breast Cancer in the country.

He cautioned against unhealthy habits which increases the risk of Breast Cancer and encouraged staff of the Commission to eat organic food as much as possible, as well as exercise regularly.

He advised women who are forty years old and above to go for breast cancer screening at designated wellness centers periodically.

In her presentation at the seminar, a consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, Professor Rosemary Ogu, emphasized on lifestyle modification as a way of preventing Breast Cancer.

She noted: “Everyone is involved in the awareness and prevention campaign because Breast Cancer occurs in both male and female gender. Regular personal checks is key for prevention of Breast Cancer.

Prof Ogu said that breast and cervical cancers are the number one killers of women worldwide, noting: “One out of eight women will have breast cancer in their lifetime. On the average, every two minutes, one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Around the world, one woman dies of breast cancer every 13 minutes. Forty Nigerian women die daily from breast cancer.”

She advised NDDC staff to become intentional about following a reduced fat and carbohydrate diet, adding that people should avoid sedentary lifestyle and reduce alcohol intake.