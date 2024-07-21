NDDC Scholarship Beneficiaries Excel at UK University

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has celebrated eleven beneficiaries of its 2023/2024 Post Graduate Scholarship Programme, who graduated with distinction from the Coventry University in United Kingdom.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, who spoke during the graduation ceremony, observed that it was a demonstration of the Commission’s commitment to the scholarship scheme and a celebration of academic excellence.

Ogbuku led a delegation, which included the Senate Committee Chairman on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong; the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; the Director, Education Health and Social Services, Dr George, Uzonwanne; the Director of Legal Services, Dr Steve Ighomuaye and the Director Education, Mrs. Idara Akpabio.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer stated that the Commission was very serious with its human capital development programmes, noting that education was the most powerful weapon for changing the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

He said: “I am very happy to be in Coventry to celebrate our scholars. Their outstanding performance confirms the transparent process through which the beneficiaries were selected. It is remarkable that 11 of the students graduated with distinction in Coventry University.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, said that the scholars had justified their inclusion in the programme, noting that the Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Scheme, which was started in 2010, was meant to equip Niger Delta youths with advanced training and skills.

Iyaye stated that the NDDC was pursuing improved investments in the educational sector as part of plans to ensure that the youths were gainfully employed.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Senate Committee Chairman on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, remarked: “This ceremony is especially unique, as all 200 of the scholars from the 2023 programme performed exceedingly well with 11 students from the batch earning a distinction and coming top of their various programmes.

“This is a testament to the recent review of the selection process of beneficiaries of the programme which is transparent and merit based. I commended the NDDC Board and Management for sustaining the scholarship scheme.”

He said further: “Last week, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu launched the Education Loan Fund and at that occasion he remarked that education is the greatest weapon to be used to fight poverty. I couldn’t agree more. Today, the NDDC sponsors 200 graduates annually to foreign universities for post graduate studies. This gives them the opportunity to study with the best minds across the globe and the experiences they gather will help us to develop the Niger Delta region.”

Recall that earlier this month, 200 beneficiaries of the NDDC 2024/2025 Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme, were given their award letters in preparation for their departure for further studies.