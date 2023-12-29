NDDC reiterates commitments to ameliorate sufferings of N/Deltans

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has reaffirmed its commitment to ameliorate the challenges facing the people of the Niger Delta region.

Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku stated this in Yenagoa during the distribution of various palliatives to flood-prone communities across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by the Commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Dr. Pius Ughakpoteni said the present NDDC leadership feels the sufferings of the people of the region, hence the need to prioritise their welfare.

“We share in the pains of the victims of the flooding in Bayelsa State. We realise that they have lost a lot which cannot be replaced. We assure you that the NDDC has very good programmes for the people of the Niger Delta region and as many people as possible will benefit from the distribution of the palliatives.”

The NDDC Boss, who was represented at the event by the NDDC Director, Procurement, Dr. Week Doodei and the Director of the Bayelsa State office of the Commission, Engr. Godknows Alamieyeseigha disclosed that the distribution of the relief materials was the Commission’s response to the challenges confronting the people and a way of cushioning the effects of the perennial flooding in many communities across the state.

Ogbuku explained that the palliatives were handed over to the representatives of the various communities to help them tackle their problems.

He urged community representatives in the flood hit areas to judiciously distribute the materials, which included food and household items, farm inputs, and livelihood items such as canoes, fishing nets, hooks, among others, to ensure that flood victims had something to fall back on after their losses.

He said further: “The NDDC is not only about building roads and physical infrastructure. We also intervene in social services. We will monitor the distribution of these palliatives to ensure that they get to the affected areas.

“This intervention will take place in all the NDDC mandate states because the Commission was set up to address situations such as this.”

He appealed to the benefiting community leaders to ensure that the items got to the vulnerable people in their areas, warning that hoarding and diversion of the items would not be tolerated.

After inspecting the relief materials loaded on many trucks, the representatives of the NDDC boss directed the community leaders to ensure that the various items were taken to the different local government areas and communities where they would be distributed.