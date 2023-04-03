NDDC Reaffirms Commitment to Stakeholders

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has reaffirmed its commitment to work with key stakeholders to determine the arears of priority in the conception and execution of projects in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, stated this at the Council Chambers of the University of Port Harcourt while on working visit to the University. He was accompanied by the NDDC Executive Director Finance and Administration, Maj-Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd), the Executive Director, Projects, Mr. Charles Ogunmola and other Directors.

Ogbuku told members of the University’s Governing Council that the NDDC would incorporate the needs of major stakeholders in its 2024 budget. He said: “We are here to understand what your priorities are, we believe it is not enough to conceive projects. We have to interface with the beneficiaries, including stakeholders like state governments, to execute meaningful projects and avoid duplication of projects.”

Ogbuku said it had become necessary to involve the Commission’s stakeholders in the formulation phases of the NDDC’s planning in order to give stakeholders in the Niger Delta region what was needful and sustainable.

He noted that members of the university community across the nine NDDC mandate states were critical stakeholders of the Commission. “You are very important to us because amongst the stakeholders of the NDDC, we believe that you are very important.”

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer explained that inadequate financial resources necessitated the Commission’s adoption of a Public Private Partnership, PPP, approach to developing the Niger Delta region.

“We have made provisions for partnership in our budget. Partnership brings more mileage to development where finance and technical limitations will be significantly reduced or eliminated. The Commission is open to partnership with the University in the area of research and other benefits it can offer.”

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Georgewill Owunari, commended the NDDC boss for being an exemplary alumnus of the University. He said that the main campus of the University was flush with NDDC projects but noted that the burgeoning population of the University called for more infrastructure.

He described Dr. Ogbuku as “one of the Icons that have passed through this university. Your hard work and dedication as an individual have opened higher doors for you.”

The NDDC has made several remarkable interventions in the University of Port Harcourt, all of which were more than 80 per cent completed.

In his own remarks, the Pro-Chancellor, of the University, Senator Andrew Uchendu, commended the NDDC boss for identifying with his Alma Mater, noting: “You are a very focused, humble, and humane gentleman. This charisma is worthy of emulation.”

Ogbuku’s working visit was well received by the university community, especially for the students, who were led by the President of the Students’ Union Government, Comrade Dickson Senibo, to give the visiting delegation a rousing reception.