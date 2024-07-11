NDDC Pledges to Accelerate Development with 2024 Budget

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has promised that the early approval of the Commission’s 2024 budget will help to fast track the development and socio-economic transformation of the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, made the pledge while presenting its 2024 budget estimates of N1.9 trillion to the House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Addressing the Committee, led by Hon. Erhiateke Ibori-Seun as Chairman, Ogbuku highlighted the success stories of the NDDC with its 2023 budget estimates, saying that a lot of progress were recorded in the region and that much was being done to complete all ongoing projects embarked upon by the Commission.

He explained that in preparing the 2024 Budget, entitled “Budget of Renewed Hope”, the primary objective was to sustain robust foundation for sustainable economic development and greener future for the region.

The NDDC boss stated that the proposed budget will be funded through Federal Government contribution, oil companies’ contribution, ecological fund, arrears owed NDDC by the Federal Government and recoveries by Federal Government agencies revenue brought forward, borrowings and internally realized income.

“Ogbuku said: “Investing in critical infrastructure is a key component of our fiscal strategy under the 2024 Budget Proposals. The present management has reviewed its process of intervention by adopting Public-Private-Partnership model as a vehicle to drive a sustainable development in the Niger Delta Region.

“To this end, we are in partnership with the Industrial Training Fund to gainfully engage the youths of the region to reduce crime and economic sabotage. We have strategically made provisions towards diversifying our sources of funding as we intend to source an aggregate sum of One trillion naira to fund on-going legacy projects of the Commission in 2024”, Ogbuku stated.

On fiscal reforms, he said “we shall introduce new performance management frameworks to regulate the overhead cost. Accordingly, only activities that are tied to measurable programmes will be approved. We have moved away from the line-item budgeting system to sectoral allocation.

“I once again commend the 10th National Assembly’s firm commitment to stop the unnecessary circle of delayed annual budgets. I am confident that with our renewed partnership, the deliberations on the 2024 Budget shall be completed soon to pave way for the 2025 budget as this present Management is poised to normalize NDDC budget calendar.

While seeking sustained support and collaboration of the Lawmakers, the NDDC boss assured of the strong commitment of Management to deepen the relationship with the National Assembly.

He stated: “It is a matter of recorded history that we have moved from being transactional to transformational, and transformation is practical. In this regard, we thought it has to be all encompassing, from areas of youth training, areas of supporting our entrepreneurs, areas of Infrastructure and development.

“In the area of our youth training, we came up with Project HOPE to put together a proper data base of the Youths and Artisans of the Niger Delta Region. It will aid us in engaging these youths in their area of competence.

“In the area of infrastructure, we came up with “Operation Light Up Niger Delta Region”, this has seen a reasonable number of the communities being lit up using solar powered street lights which have boosted the economic activities of the communities at night.

Continuing he stated, “Health is wealth, and good health remains at the core of human development. The NDDC, through the free medical mission has provided health solutions to over two million Niger Deltans across communities in the Region and remains committed to working with relevant stakeholders to improve healthcare and all other critical sectors that impact positively on the overall development of the health and wellness of the people of the Region.

“In Education, we have awarded foreign scholarships to 750 individuals between 2023-2024 and provided educational grants to 84 individuals. Additionally, we are distributing 45,000 Ulesson tablets preloaded with Nigerian and WAEC syllabus to schools in the 9 States in the Niger Delta region”.

Ogbuku told the Federal Lawmakers that a new dawn of progress and development is emerging under the present Management of the NDDC as standards and effectiveness are being redefined in driving positive change in the region.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, Hon. Erhiateke Ibori-Seun, commended the Management Team of the Commission for the comprehensive documentation and promised accelerated legislative action on the proposed budget.

Hon Ibori-Seun who represents Ethiope-West Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, said the National Assembly is committed to transparency and improved wellbeing of the people of the Niger Delta region.