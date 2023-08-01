NDDC Partners NLNG, set to sign MoU

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company, NLNG, are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in furtherance of efforts to drive sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt when a delegation from the NLNG paid a courtesy call on him, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku noted that the NDDC has adopted the Public-Private Partnership as its core policy to drive the development of the Niger Delta region.

According to him: “We decided to adopt the PPP model to provide alternative sources of funding for key development projects and programmes.”

Ogbuku remarked: “We have received a copy of your proposed Memorandum of Understanding and we are looking at it. We will look at the details of your MoU. We believe that development is the practical tool for maintaining peace in the Niger Delta region.”

“Because we know that partnerships are one of the major ways to achieve the development of the Niger Delta region. One of our successful partnerships is the partnership between the NDDC and the Shell Petroleum Development Corporation to build the Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa State.

He noted that the 29-kilometre road stood out as an example of what could be achieved through partnerships.

Ogbuku commended the management of the NLNG for reaching out to collaborate with the Commission, stating:”What is paramount to us is that the NLNG is keen to partner with the NDDC to develop the Niger Delta region. We want partnerships that will bring prosperity to the people of the Niger Delta region.”

Speaking earlier, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Mr Andy Odey, noted that development of the Niger Delta region was key to its operations in the region which has been on-going for over two decades.

He said: “Part of building Nigeria is through partnerships. We are happy that such an opportunity has presented itself to us today. We pride ourselves in working towards sustainable development.”

“We believe that development cannot happen alone through government. The best way for development to happen is through partnerships.”