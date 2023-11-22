NDDC: New Rivers Rep, Okocha resumes, promises effective representation

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The new Rivers State representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Tony Okocha has said that he will run an open-door policy that will drive developmental trends in Rivers State to come to vision.

Speaking during an interactive session with management and staff at the Rivers State NDDC Office on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Okocha promised to represent Rivers State effectively at the Board, adding that he will prioritize human capital and capacity development and as well give attention to health care of the people.

Okocha, upon his resumption of duty following his appointment into the NDDC to replace his predecessor, declared zero-tolerance for unproductivity and warned staff against unethical work standard.

Addressing the workers shortly after taking over, Okocha said: “I am here to submit myself to you as the new helmsman as appointed by His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Federal republic of Nigeria.

“I am here before you this morning with all sincerity of purpose and highest sense of responsibility.

“I am here to represent Rivers State at the Board. The board is a packed team. I assure us that whatever that is due us as a state, we will get. That which is our right, we will demand and those that will be privileges, I will request.

“But I cannot achieve that without you. There will be no me without you. I believe that in one accord and in synergy, we will be able to caterpult the Rivers NDDC to an enviable height. So, I am demanding for your cooperation and your understanding.

“I will leave legacies for my successors. I will be a yardstick for good measurement,” he said.

The new Rivers State representative at the NDDC Board, however charged staff of the commission to be dedicated to their duties and make punctuality a top priority.

He assured them of a cordial working relationship and promised to make the Rivers State NDDC Office an enviable one.

“For those who don’t conform to rules, I am seen as a difficult person and you won’t find it funny. But if you are a conformist, you will see that I am the simplest and the most humble person that you have ever met.

“I have work ethics that I have followed all through my life, except am not in town or not disposed, I resume work by 8:15am maximum, and if am here by 8:15. So, I expect a resiprocation of that from all the staff, because I won’t sit down and when I need someone’s services, I will be told that the person is not at work.

“As public servants, we all know there are rules, and those rules, I shall follow sacrosanctly. I have zero tolerance for gossip. We must try to show the highest level of decorum,” he warned.

In response, the State Director of the Rivers State NDDC Office, Engr. Theophilus Alagua, expressed joy in having a dedicated, experienced, and result-oriented achiever like Chief Tony C Okocha as the Rivers State Representative in the NDDC Board.

He, on behalf of the commission, promised to assist the State Representative in achieving the best for the good people of Rivers State.