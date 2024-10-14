NDDC Launches Largest Educational Investment in Africa

… Flags off Distribution of 45,000 U Lesson Educational Tablets

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has flagged off the distribution of 45,000 U-Lesson Educational Tablets and Software Initiatives to primary and secondary schools in the Niger Delta Region, describing it as the largest educational technology investment in Africa.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the NDDC Consultant for the U-Lesson Group, Mr. Sim Shagaya, stated that world affairs were now driven by technology and NDDC had blazed the trail in the efforts to ensure that Niger Delta youths were not left behind.

He noted that the U-Lesson educational tablets being distributed by the NDDC represented the largest investment in education technology by any government agency in Africa, stating that it was a huge intervention that should be emulated by both government and non-governmental agencies.

Shagaya advised the students to see the tablets as a way of inspiring them to work hard and achieve greater goals, stating that education was the key to unlocking their potentials and shaping their future.

Flagging off the distribution of the U-Lesson tablets, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the event marked a significant milestone in the Commission’s efforts to enhance the quality of education in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Director, Education, Health and Social Services, Dr George Uzonwanne, said that the event underscored the unwavering commitment of the NDDC, under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the holistic development of the Niger Delta Region.

He stated: “The distribution of these education tools is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by the President and keyed into by the NDDC Board and Management. We are dedicated to fostering educational initiatives that promote literacy, numeracy, and lifelong learning, ensuring that Niger Delta youths can compete on an equal footing with their peers globally.”

“These tablets represent our commitment to creating a conducive learning environment that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and innovation. With these U-Lesson tablets, our students will have a comfortable and dedicated space to learn, study, and grow. They will be able to engage in collaborative learning, share ideas, and build meaningful relationships with their peers.”

“This initiative is not merely about the provision of digital devices; it is a significant leap forward in our commitment to integrating technology into the educational processes that shape the future of our children. By harnessing the power of these digital learning resources, we aim to enhance student engagement, streamline curriculum development and accessibility, and ultimately boost student performance and achievement.

“The U-Lesson education software is meticulously tailored to align with the Nigerian educational system, ensuring relevance and effectiveness in our local context. One of the standout features of this software is its offline video library, which allows learners to play, pause, and rewind educational content without the need for an internet connection. This is particularly crucial in our region, where internet accessibility can be inconsistent. Additionally, the software includes parental controls and a long battery life of up to 18 hours, making it a reliable and safe tool for both students and educators.

“As we distribute this education software, services, and tablets, we are taking a significant step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long learning opportunities for all.

“By equipping our schools with these digital tools, we are not only supplementing traditional face-to-face instruction but also empowering students to master their materials and perform better in their tests and examinations, as we believe that every student in our region deserves access to quality education, and we are dedicated to providing the necessary resources to make that a reality.”

“In addition to the distribution of these tablets, the NDDC has also employed the services of a consultant to train teachers in the use of U-Lesson tablets for effective use across the nine mandate states.”

In his remarks the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, affirmed that technology was key to the future of the Niger Delta, adding: “As technology evolves, it is wise to adapt and prepare for the future”

Antai, who was represented by the NDDC Director, Utility, Infrastructure Development and Water Ways, Engr. Albert Eigbe, said that the U-Lesson tablets would be distributed to students in the region to enhance the quality of their education.

The Paramount Ruler of Onopa, Chief Tamama Morris, commended the NDDC for the novel programme, noting that it would offer more learning opportunities for students in the Niger Delta region.