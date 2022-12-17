NDDC Intervenes in Bayelsa State with Palliatives for Flood Victims

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has donated relief materials, consisting of food and house hold items, to flood victims in Bayelsa State, as part of the Commission’s on-going efforts to ameliorate the challenges facing flood victims in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during the donation of the relief materials at the premises of Alamyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, the NDDC Acting Managing Director, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said the Commission shared in the pains of the people of the state following the devastating flood.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, who was represented by the Deputy Director Health and Social Services, Dr. Patience Ezeugwu, said that President Buhari and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, reacted promptly to the challenges facing flood victims in the Niger Delta region.

Audu-Ohwavborua said: “We share in the pains of the victims of the flood disaster in Bayelsa State. We realise you have lost a lot which cannot be replaced. We assure you that the NDDC has very good programmes for the people of the Niger Delta region. Nobody will be left behind in the distribution of the palliatives.”

He urged the state government officials that would be responsible for the distribution of the relief items to ensure that they get to the people affected by the flood.

In his address, the Director Bayelsa State Office, NDDC, Engineer. Theophilus Allagoa noted that at the height of the flooding in the state, almost every community in the was affected by the flood.

He observed: “The NDDC is not only about building roads and physical infrastructure, we also intervene in social services. We will monitor the distribution of these palliatives to ensure that they get to the affected areas.”

Responding to the donation from the NDDC, the Chairman, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, Hon. Sam Igurubia, commended the NDDC for supporting the efforts of the Bayelsa State Government in ameliorating the challenges facing flood victims in the state.

He stated: “What the NDDC has brought here to us is massive. We truly appreciate the efforts of the Commission. I assure you, everything brought by the flood victims will be equitably distributed to those concerned.”

Commending the NDDC for its timely intervention, a Coordinator of Widows in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Promise Aaron, noted that the relief materials would go a long way in ameliorating the challenges facing flood victims in the Bayelsa.