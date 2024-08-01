NDDC Inspects Multiple Ongoing Projects In 5 Rivers LGAs

•As Rivers Rep, Okocha seeks support for Tinubu, advices youths against violent protest

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Representative on the 7th Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Tony Okocha yesterday, embarked on an inspection tour of multiple ongoing projects initiated by Commission across five local government areas of Rivers State.

The projects inspected by the Chief Tony Okocha led NDDC team included; 2 units two bedroom teachers quarters in Umuchem community in Etche Local Government Area, 10 units self-contained Corpers’ lodge in Rundele community, Emohua Local Government Area of the state, 10,000 gallons capacity solar powered portable water reticulation project in Kula community, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

Others were, 1,300 capacity sitting pavilion in Degema community, Degema Local Government Area, Nkpolu-Rumuigbo rehabilitation road project, Apara Link road rehabilitation project and Nkpolu Town Hall construction all in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Okocha commended the contractors for their dedication in executing the projects on record time, as well as the communities for their peaceful disposition and support, assuring that the 7th Board of the NDDC, led by Mr. Chiedu Ebie and the Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, would ensure that no contractor will be owed.

Chief Tony Okocha, who is also the Chairman, Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Rivers APC, used the medium to call on Nigerians especially Rivers people to support President Bola Tinubu in his commitment to developing the Niger Delta region as well as his efforts to fix current challenges in the country.

He urged the people to shun the proposed 10 days nationwide hardship protest, a d also advised those planning to participate in the demonstration not to engage in violence.

He said though Nigerians have the constitutional right to protest, expressed concerns that the protest could be hijacked by criminal elements who could use the opportunity to loot and attack innocent law abiding citizens.

The NDDC state representative, who noted that development cannot take place in a riotous environment, stressed that the president had mandated the NDDC to carry out critical people oriented projects across the Niger Delta, calling on Nigerians to be patient with the president.

His words; “This is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President and is one serious reason why we have said to Nigerians and to Rivers people that the President deserves some more time to bring what he has in his offing.

“So we use this opportunity to plead with our people who are somewhat misled to believe that protest or any of such things can be solution to the problems of Nigeria.

“The president is not the architect of the poverty that Nigerians are experiencing right now. I think that the President is trying as much as he can to bring good policies to Nigerians.

“One of the reasons why we have taken the decision to go to project sites today is because we want to build an advocacy in support of Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The project we are here to inspect was directed by the President through the NDDC to go into all the nooks and crannies of our region, the Niger Delta to make the people smile, make the people feel the impact of government.

“So we could not have done this under a riotous situation. If there was chaos here this project will not go. So I will like to say to our youths, refrain from violence or protest. The reason I say so is that it could be hijacked and if it is hijacked the security agencies will not stand to see you take laws into your hands.

Speaking further, Okocha stated, “So we use this opportunity to tell our people that Mr. President means well for Nigerians. He has just been in office for barely one year and two months and the problems of Nigeria have been there, overloaded. You are aware that at a point in this country, states were borrowing money to pay salaries so there were backlog of debts incurred by states.

“Now with the removal of the fuel subsidy, which was difficult because there were cabals who held sway, a whole lot of money that were being siphoned by these few persons came back to the system and the president is deploying the funds by percentages, federal government, state governments, local governments. He did not keep all the monies at the centre.”

Responding, a stakeholder in Soku community, Dr. Otiasah Christian, while emphasising the importance of the water project in his community courtesy of the NDDC, said there have been several cases of cholera outbreak in the community that led to the loss of lives consequent upon the lack of potable water in the area.

Also, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Umuchem Community, Mr. ThankGod Agbam, said the project was the first of its kind in the community despite being a host community that has suffered several oil spills.