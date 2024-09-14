NDDC, IFAD LIFE-ND Project Boosts Food Security

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, have launched the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises, LIFE-ND Project for Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers states as part of efforts to boost food security in the country.

Speaking at the launching which brought together representatives of ministries of agriculture, finance and the three states in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said that the Life-ND programme aligns with the efforts of President Tinubu’s administration, which recently declared a state of emergency on agriculture.

Ogbuku said: “Today’s launch of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) Project for the three NDDC-funded states of Akwa Ibom, Imo, and Rivers, is more than a ceremony; it is a bold leap into the boundless world of agribusiness.

“This project is not just ploughing through the fields of agribusiness. It is breaking new ground, cultivating opportunities for wealth and stability. And as we launch this initiative, we are ushering in new possibilities. In the past, agribusiness seemed out of reach for many. But today, we bridge that gap, opening the doors to entrepreneurship, financial independence, and sustainable livelihoods.”

According to him: “The NDDC proudly stands as a co-sponsor of this initiative, alongside the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, with the steadfast support of IFAD.”

Ogbuku said that the LIFE-ND project would transform the lives of over 38,000 direct beneficiaries, but its multiplier effect will surely touch many more across the Niger Delta, stating: “We are reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that our youth and women not only participate in the economy but lead the charge building businesses that uplift their families, their communities, and their futures.”

He declared: “The partnership with IFAD is a strong vine, one that will continue to grow and bear fruit. With IFAD’s investment of US$60 million and NDDC’s contribution of US$30 million, we are fertilizing the ground for a brighter future.

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Olawale Edu, stated that LIFE-ND was a crucial part of Nigeria’s strategy to address unemployment, boost food security, and unlock the agricultural potential of the Niger Delta.

The Minister, who was represented by a director in his ministry, Mr. Steve Ohaeri, commended the NDDC for coming up with its counterpart fund for the Life-ND project, urging the Commission to ensure the sustainability of the agricultural programme.

Speaking in a similar vein, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was represented by Dr Peter Kush, acknowledged the impact of the LIFE-ND project in raising agriculture-based enterprises and mentoring thousands of apprentices across the Niger Delta region.

The IFAD Country Director, Mrs. Dede Ekoue, emphasised the goal of LIFE-ND in promoting youth and women agribusinesses, food security, and inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the Niger Delta’s agri-food sector. According to her, the collaboration with the NDDC on the project had been a huge success.

She stated: “I would like to reiterate that IFAD remains a steadfast partner in supporting the development of sustainable rural livelihoods in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole. We are confident that through continued collaboration and innovation, LIFE-ND will continue to empower rural communities and contribute to a more prosperous and food-secure future for all.”

In his speech, the NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said that the life-ND project stood as a beacon of hope and progress for Akwa Ibom, Imo, and Rivers States.

“The LIFE-ND project is more than just an initiative; it is a concerted effort to address the challenges faced by our communities and to harness the opportunities for growth and development.

Our journey towards a more prosperous and sustainable Niger Delta is one defined by shared goals, mutual respect, and the unwavering belief that together, we can overcome the challenges that have long hindered our development.

Our partnership with IFAD has been instrumental in empowering our farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity. This partnership dates back to 2005 when NDDC supported an initiative of the Federal government with a matching fund with IFAD in the sum of USD15 million for the Community Based Natural Resource Management Programme – Niger Delta (CBNRMP-ND).

Giving an overview of the project, the National Project Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Dr. Abiodun Sanni, said that the success recorded in the initial six states had set a high standard that would be replicated in the newly funded states of Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers.

He explained: “For the six states where LIFE-ND (Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Ondo – IFAD funded) has already taken root, we have seen results that are nothing short of inspiring—10 Local Government Areas per state, 10 communities per LGA, each one a testament to the possibilities when we cultivate the right partnerships and persevere in the face of challenges.