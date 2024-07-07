NDDC Holds Thanksgiving, Unveils Staff Club House

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it has every reason to give thanks to God for preserving and directing the affairs of the Commission, as it repositions for better service delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a special thanksgiving service at the Salvation Ministry headquarters in Port Harcourt, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, underlined the importance of showing gratitude to God for its achievements and progress so far.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer, who was accompanied by the Executive Director, Project’s, Sir Victor Antai; the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde and other Directors of the Commission, also unveiled the staff Club House of the Commission.

Ogbuku stressed the importance of thanksgiving and “glorifying the Lord for guiding and protecting the Commission and its workforce in its activities.”

He said that the Commission would use every available opportunity to thank God for devine mercy and faithfulness over the years, noting: “We have every reason to bless the name of the Lord.

In his sermon, the General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, said that the NDDC would find favour in the sight of God because it had deemed it fit to give glory to the Almighty Father.

He prayed for peace in NDDC, noting that by honouring God, the Commission had attracted more blessings to itself and the Niger Delta region.

The cleric stated that God’s blessings would follow the NDDC and its leadership because they reverenced the Almighty Father.

Speaking at the unveiling of the staff club house, the NDDC boss highlighted the benefits of having a recreational centre for the workforce to ease tension and rejuvenate in the course of serving the people of the region.

Apart from serving as a relaxation centre, he said that the club house would facilitate the bonding of the NDDC staff into a united family that would be working harmoniously.

He expressed delight at the facilities provided at the club house, which included a pool, gymnasium, accommodation, restaurant, among others.

The Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Abegunde, hailed the initiative, noting that it would rub off positively on the staff of the Commission.

He said that the club house was a necessary recreational centre as hardworking staff needed to also relax at intervals to refresh.