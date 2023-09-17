NDDC harps on PPP, to strike partnership with British high Commission on clean energy

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says it is harping on Public-Private Partnership, PPP, to drive the development of the Niger Delta region.

This is just as the British High Commission had offered to partner with the commission on renewable, clean energy and green infrastructure in the region.

NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku stated this while playing host to the Second Secretary (Political), British High Commission, Abuja, Mr. Hamish Tye, when he led a delegation on a visit to the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku said: “Since we assumed office, we have made partnerships our core policy focus. We have visited several embassies and met with development partners and donor agencies. Partnerships are one of the major ways to achieve sustainable development in the Niger Delta region and it is important that NDDC, as the driver of development in the region, stays at the forefront of ensuring that the right partnerships are made.

“We had the Policy Dialogue with Development Partners in Abuja recently to deepen governance through transparency and value-added partnerships. It focused on how best NDDC, development partners, and the private sector could collaborate and promote greater synergy for enhanced results in the overall development of the region.”

He added that there had been positive fall-outs from the conference in Abuja, noting: “For delegates from the British High Commission in Nigeria to visit us, it shows that they believe in us and are interested in what we are doing. This means that we are making remarkable progress.”

Speaking, the Second Secretary (Political), British High Commission, Abuja, Mr. Hamish Tye, it is exploring partnership with the NDDC because they have shown commitment to realising sustainable development in the Niger Delta region through partnerships and collaborations with national and international development agencies.

He stated: “The attraction to the NDDC now is to explore the possibilities of collaboration. Given the work the NDDC is doing in the Niger Delta region, I believe a lot of partners would support its efforts more broadly. We would further explore partnerships with the NDDC, with a focus on renewable, clean energy and green infrastructure.”

Recalled that the NDDC Executive Management had recently visited the India High Commission in Abuja, as well as the French Development Agency (AFD) and the German Development Agency (GIZ) offices in Abuja to explore innovative funding mechanisms and secure technical expertise for impactful projects.