NDDC: Group drums support for Ogbuku-led mgt

The authentic former Niger Delta agitators under the aegis of the Ex-Agitators Forum, have described as mischievous, a publication in the media by some persons it described as impostors, threatening to disrupt activities of the Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The group said as genuine leaders of all ex-agitators, it finds it absurd that a group of impostors will be issuing threats to cause disaffection among the people of the Niger Delta region.

In a statement, signed by HRH Henry Binidodogha (President First Phase), Olotu Wanemi (National Chairman Second Phase) and Tonye Bobo (National Chairman Third Phase), the ex-agitators, equally condemned calls for the removal of the present Management Committee of the NDDC.

The group expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Dr. Samuel Ogbuku-led management of the NDDC, and therefore, distanced itself from anyone or group holding contrary views.

It, however, cautioned such persons and their sponsors to desist from their mischievous antics as they are unwittingly pulling the Niger Delta region backward.

The statement read in part: “As major stakeholders in the region, we are worried by the frequent changes of leadership in the foremost interventionist agency in Nigeria’s oil-rich region. This disruptive change of guards impedes the development of the region.

“We are aware that some powerful individuals who previously benefited from the years of sleaze are behind the new threats. Their unfortunate mission, which is against the mandate of the NDDC, is meant to truncate the changes that are taking place at the Commission.

“We urge Niger Delta stakeholders to disregard those seeking to disrupt the system because it is obvious that they are sponsored to sow the seeds of discord in the hope of benefitting from the chaos that will follow.

“The stakeholders should note that the self-serving agents of disharmony are merely heating the system knowing that President Bola Tinubu is in the process of reconstituting the NDDC Board,” the statement reads.

Reminding Niger Deltans that the threat to shut down the operations of the NDDC is no longer fashionable, the group said as genuine stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, they have since embraced peaceful engagement since the emergence of the Ogbuku-led management team.

“It is noteworthy that within a very short period of time, Dr. Ogbuku and his team have laid the foundation for the rapid economic development of the region and put in place an enduring and sustainable governance structure for the effective operations of the Commission.

“We note that as a former youth leader himself, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku has been through the mill and is well prepared for the leadership position he is occupying today. The leadership of the authentic ex-agitators is happy that Mr. President retained Dr. Ogbuku to continue to pilot affairs of the commission until a new board is constituted.

“Majority of genuine ex-agitators, who were in the thick of the struggle to emancipate the Niger Delta region, know their own. It is, therefore, unthinkable for fellow ex-agitators to call for the sack of the management currently headed by Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who is dearly loved by his people.

“We appeal to Niger Delta stakeholders to refrain from destabilizing the development vehicle that is being strengthened to provide for the welfare of our people,” the group said.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng