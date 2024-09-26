NDDC flags off flood sensitization campaign in Imo



The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has flagged off a one-day sensitisation and enlightenment campaign for rural communities in Imo State, as part of measures to mitigating the impact of the impending flood in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the flag-off of the campaign in Owerri, the Imo State Representative on the NDDC Board, Dr. Kyrian Uchegbu, stated that the adverse effects posed by flood in any part of the country or in the West Africa sub-region could be mitigated through adequate and useful information and sensitization.

He highlighted the importance of creating awareness to prpare people and reduce the effects of flooding, which had caused significant damage in Imo State and surrounding areas over the years. He urged residents of flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and prepared.

Uchegbu noted: “The challenges and Impact of flood, especially in Imo state, Nigeria and the West Africa sub region, are indeed enormous and causing damages to our economic life, but with proper enlightenment and education, it can be mitigated and that is why we are here”

In her remarks, a director in the NDDC Directorate of Community and Rural Development, Mrs. Chinyere Umeh, explained that the sensitization programme would enable members of the public to know the first step to take in the event of flood before other measures.

She described flooding as a ” force majeure” that can be mitigated through adequate knowledge that would be garnered from the sensitization lectures.

She stated: “Flooding is a major concern, which is why our Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has tasked us with sensitising the region’s residents and implementing measures to mitigate the effects.”

She expressed optimism that the sensitization and awareness campaign would help save lives and protect properties in vulnerable communities.

The campaign came on the heels of repeated warnings and notices from the office of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, on the possibility of flooding in the Niger Delta region.

Also speaking at the event, a representative of NEMA, Mr. Chidi Ogundu, noted that heavy rains and storms, exacerbated by global warming, are overwhelming the already strained drainage systems. He stressed that “prevention, mitigation, and preparedness are essential for effective response, recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.”