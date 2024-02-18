NDDC dispatches rapid response medical team to tackle outbreak of Cholera in Rivers Community

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, said it has dispatched a rapid response medical team to provide urgent medical solution to the outbreak of Cholera in Soku Community in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by Mr. Chimezie Jacob Happiness, the Special Adviser on Media, to the Rivers State Representative at the NDDC, Chief Tony Okocha.

The statement explained that the rapid response team sent to Soku Community with loads of drugs and other medical supplies, to provide urgent medical intervention to the people includes nurses and doctors as well as professional medical assistants and medical professionals.

Happiness in the statement said the intervention was aimed at mitigating the debilitating effects of the disease and ensure it no longer spreads.

The statement assured that the Rivers State office of the NDDC under the leadership of Chief Tony Okocha, will give necessary assistance to ensure that the cases of cholera in the area comes to an end.

“The dispatching of a ‘Rapid Response Medical Team’, made up of Medical Doctors, Nurses, and other medical professionals to Soku Town for aggressive intervention was to save the lives of the citizens of the community.

“The rapid response medical team, which took off from the Abonema/Bonny Jetty this afternoon (Sunday), is expected to arrive Soku Community later today and commence medical interventions immediately in the community.”

According to the statement, Soku Community had sent an SOS letter to the commission, complaining of Cholera outbreak occasioned by bad/contaminated drinking water, noting that if not mitigated urgently, there will be harvest of deaths with about 9 cases allegedly reported.

“The Rivers State Rep received series of ‘SAVE OUR LIVES’ messages and requests from Soku Communities and tendered same before the last NDDC Governing Board meeting, and got a node for Swift response, thus this Rapid Response Medical Intervention which commenced today.”

Daily Champion reports that the alarm of cholera outbreak in the area was raised in the last quarter of last year. The incident was said to have grown worst with recorded fatalities by December 2023 and January this year.