NDDC Dedicates New Headquarters to God

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has formally dedicated its new headquarters building at the Marine Base, Port Harcourt to God.

Speaking at a praise and worship ceremony, attended by directors and staff of the Commission, at the new office complex, the NDDC Interim Administrator, Dr Efiong Akwa, stated that the Commission was at the dawn of a new era.

The NDDC Director Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, quotes Akwa as saying: “Except the Lord builds a house, the builders build but in vain. That is why we have come here to surrender and thank God for preserving us and giving us peace in Rivers State and indeed, the Niger Delta region.”

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer said: “It’s a good thing to thank God and also dedicate the new building to Him. As Christians, whatever is dedicated unto God is preserved forever. We have collectively prayed that no calamity will befall any person here. No evil will take place here and the almighty God will protect all our staff and contractors.

“With God, nothing shall be impossible for NDDC.” It is the almighty God that rules in the affairs of men. As we have come together to seek the face of the Lord, nothing shall hinder our progress.”

Akwa used the prayer session to appeal to oil companies that were not forthcoming in discharging their statutory obligations to the NDDC to do so earnestly. He prayed: “God will touch their hearts to make their remittances to the Commission to enable us to fulfill our mandate and the purpose for which the NDDC was established.”

In his exhortations, the Special Adviser on Technical Matters to the Interim Administrator, Engr. Ubong James said that the dedication was a confirmation that the NDDC was repositioning for better service delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

According to him: “God has given us a new NDDC and we have every reason to give praise to the Lord. This edifice is a living example that the NDDC is at a new dawn on the goodness of God.”

In his own remarks, the NDDC Director Administration, Dr Charles Akpan, said that the dedication was a significant event in the annals of the Commission. He affirmed that the NDDC fellowship group had been given a befitting place for worshiping God in the Commission’s Christian complex.