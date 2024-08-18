NDDC calls for immortalisation of Ex-Niger Delta, Okilo

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has called for the immortalisation of past Niger Delta leader, Chief Melford Okilo through historical literature.

Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku made the call at the 16th memorial anniversary and launching of the Chief Melford Okilo endowment fund in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku said the best way to commemorate the first civilian Governor of Rivers State, late Okilo, would be through literature, which was more enduring than the yearly memorials or lectures.

Through literature, future generations will learn from Okilo’s selfless political career and philosophies, Ogbuku opined.

According to the NDDC boss, “Immortalising Melford Okilo is not all about celebrating memorial or delivering lectures.

“For those of us who are academics, let us write literature about Okilo, his good works, his sacrifices, his philosophy, his principles, so that the younger generation will also be guided by the philosophy and principles of Chief Melford Okilo.”

Ogbuku affirmed that Okilo served selflessly without thinking of how to amass wealth, submitting that the former governor taught humanity the lessons of sacrifice.

He said further: “Okilo was a true nationalist whose humble and selfless sacrifice led to the Ijaw nation producing the first president from the Niger Delta.”

Ogbuku urged political leaders to emulate the virtues of Okilo in their political career, adding that “we must be selfless and work towards what will benefit our people.”

The NDDC MD who is Okilo’s kinsman from Ogbia Kingdom in Bayelsa State, suggested that a standard library should be built to immortalise the late political icon.

The NDDC boss promised that the Commission would partner with the organisers of the Okilo memorial anniversary to support the programme and the library project when it takes off.

In his speech, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara,

represented by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, described Okilo as a politician with great vision, who governed the old Rivers State with frugality and transparency, and an embodiment of patience, humility and selflessness.

He stated: “The history of the Niger Delta and indeed,Rivers and Bayelsa states will be grossly inadequate without the mention of his selfless service to the region.

“As the first civilian governor of Rivers State, he recorded many firsts; Including establishing a state university, an independent power project, development clusters, payment of bursary to students, as well as being an advocate for resource control.”

The representative of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Godknows Igali, described Chief Melford Okilo, as a true nationalist.

He observed that Okilo struggled and abandoned his own comfort for the good of the ordinary people, adding that he exuded love for his people and fought against injustice.

He advised political leaders to always do things that would unite people, and not divide them, to write their names in history when they leave the stage.

