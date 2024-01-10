NDDC Board Commiserates With Ondo Governor Over Akeredolu’s Death

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, led other members of the board on a somber visit to the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa at the presidential lodge of the Government House, Alagbaka.

Mr. Ebie spoke earnestly about the invaluable contributions of the late Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to the development of the legal profession and his principled stand on national issues.

“Ondo state is a vital part of the commission. We have come to offer our deepest condolences to the government and people of Ondo State on the loss of Aketi, a man of deep integrity who made significant contributions, not only to the development of the legal profession in Nigeria, but also to the well-being of Ondo state,” Ebie said.

In response, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, welcomed the chairman and his entourage, reflecting on the great memories of his late boss. Aiyedatiwa affectionately lauded his late boss, describing him as a visionary leader with an unwavering commitment to truth and integrity.

He said: “It is a time of mourning, but we trust in God’s plan. Our late Governor was a man of great honour. A visionary leader. A leader of integrity. He stood by his words, fearlessly speaking truth to power.”

Announcing the state’s preparations for a fitting burial in February, Aiyedatiwa declared that Aketi’s passing marked the transition of a remarkable figure, urging everyone to celebrate the outstanding achievements of his late boss. He highlighted the construction of the first-ever overhead bridge in the state’s history, the overcoming of the impassable rocky Alábòójútó hill, and the historic appointments of the first-ever female SSG, the first Ilaje Deputy Governor, and subsequently, the first Ilaje Governor, even in death.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of the Ondo State cabinet members, led by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu, who joined the Governor in receiving the NDDC team.

Those who accompanied the NDDC Chairman on the visit were the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Honourable Ifedayo Abegunde, the Representatives of Ondo, Edo, and Delta States on the NDDC Board, Prince Otito Atikase, Hon Patrick Aisowieren, and Right Honourable Monday Igbuya, respectively.

The NDDC delegation also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Akeredolu in Ibadan, Oyo State.