NDDC Begins Repairs of Warri-Benin Sections of East West Road

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commenced emergency repairs of the failed sections of the East West-Road between Warri in Delta State and Benin in Edo State, especially the dilapidated sections along Ibadulume, Amukpe round-about, Mosoga and Ologbo.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, inspected the on-going repairs at the failed sections of the road in the company of the Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai and other directors of the Commission.

Ogbuku expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving the directive for the urgent restoration of the failed sections of the strategic road traversing the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC boss said: “Following a presidential directive to urgently intervene to restore the dilapidated sections of the East-West Road, the NDDC has quickly mobilised a civil engineering firm to carry out remedial works to ensure that the people do not suffer unnecessary pains and gridlock while construction work by the main contractor is going on.”

The NDDC Managing Director commended the Federal Government for promptly acting on media reports and outcries of the people to re-award the contract for the road project which had long been abandoned. He expressed confidence that when completed, the road project, being supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works, would stand the test of time.

Ogboku enjoined members of the various communities and commuters to show understanding during the period of construction, as the government was prepared to complete the project as quickly as possible.

He noted: “Before we came for this inspection, we have mobilised our contractors and also brought in the necessary equipment for the work. I want members of the communities to be patient and give maximum cooperation to the contractors as they undertake the assignment. I am assuring everyone that the bad sections will be fixed in a very short time. The contractor has promised to complete the job in two weeks.”

Briefing the NDDC inspection team, the Managing Director of the construction firm handling the project, Mr. Adara Opeoluwa, said the three-kilometer portions to be repaired included those in Ibadulume, Amukpe round-about, Mosoga and Ologbo.