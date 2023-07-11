ND Western to foster stakeholder collaboration in oil and gas

As part of efforts to deepen its commitment and contribution towards developing the energy sector in Nigeria, ND Western has said its participation as the host of the highly anticipated Energy Club at the ongoing NOG Energy Week 2023.

The conference tagged “Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future” is scheduled to take place from 9th – 13th July, and will bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the energy sector.

The Energy Club, a focal point of the NOG Energy Week, serves as a dynamic platform for in-depth discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities among key players in the energy industry. As a diamond sponsor of the conference, ND Western Limited seeks to highlight its expertise, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to sustainable energy at the forefront of this influential gathering through the Energy Club.

The Executive Vice Chairman of ND Western Limited, Dr Layi Fatona said “As a company deeply invested in the development of the energy sector, ND Western recognizes the significance of platforms like NOG Energy Week in driving industry growth and fostering collaborations. We are happy to host the Energy Club as this expresses our commitment to unlocking the potential that transforms the Energy sector sustainably. It is our opinion that the Energy sector will remain vital to Nigeria’s economic growth in the long term, and we aim to ensure this realization by supporting platforms where stakeholders can engage and formulate pertinent strategies for success.”

ND Western Limited invites all stakeholders, industry professionals, and enthusiasts to join the Energy Club at NOG Energy Week 2023. This is an opportunity to be at the forefront of the energy industry’s discussions, exchange ideas with thought leaders, and contribute to shaping the future of energy.