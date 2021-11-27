NCRIB Abuja pledges collaboration with Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life on delivering 24 hour claims settlement to clients

Members of the Abuja chapter of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) pledged their commitment to collaborating with Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) on delivering 24hours claims settlement to clients.

The commitment was made at the members’ evening which was held recently in Abuja, following presentations of both companies by Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, Ag. MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance and Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance.

Onifade announced that Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs Insurance have rolled out a Fast Claims feature to support brokers and customers in dealing with challenges with insurance claims, a major pain point across the industry. He stressed that the new claims facility from both companies will revolutionise the process of claims payment in the industry.

He said: “At the core of our operations are three solid pillars: digital innovation, relationship with brokers, and capacity building. We are happy to state that these three have paid off. With technology, we can serve our customers and brokers efficiently, especially in the area of claims settlement. We commend brokers for committing to collaborating with us to delight insurance consumers. On no account should a customer or broker go through a painful experience when it comes to payment of claims, a core responsibility of every insurance company.”

Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche confirmed this stance. “For you, our esteemed brokers, we promise to work with you and with the entire NCRIB body, with trust and dedication. For our customers, we have put structures in place to make the process of claims as easy as getting a quote because we understand that the business of insurance is about trust”, she said.

Chairman of the NCRIB Abuja Area Committee, Owolabi Abbass, in his remarks, said “Claims settlement has been a major challenge in our industry. We are pleased that Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life are delivering on their promise of fast claims service. We fully support this and we will collaborate to make this process better”

Heirs Insurance, the general insurer, with the mandate to protect people’s properties and specialist life insurance company, Heirs Life, with a vision to provide financial security and life insurance plans for people, both leverage digital to provide simple, quick, reliable, and accessible insurance to individuals and businesses. Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life are subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment company with presence across 23 countries worldwide.

