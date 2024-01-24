Champion Newspapers Limited
NCDMB’s Executive Secretary To Deliver Keynote Address at SAIPEC 2024

The newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe has confirmed to deliver a keynote address at the opening of PETAN’s SAIPEC 2024 outlining NCDMB’s vision for the future to an audience from across the globe.

In addition to Engr. Ogbe’s keynote, delegates at SAIPEC’s opening ceremony will also hear from Mr. Nicolas C. Odinuwe, Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), receive a host country address from Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, CEO, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, while H.E. Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO), will set out plans from an APPO perspective.

Opening next month, 8th Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) is a world-class energy event offering direct access to Africa’s stakeholders and key energy players across the continent.

Its full and varied programme, guided by an esteemed steering committee will stretch across three days with both informative strategic and technical streams, special focus sessions; the African Content Series, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, networking opportunities and The SAIPEC Awards.

Book your delegate place today and have the chance to gain key insights into the region’s hydrocarbon businesses, enjoy valuable networking opportunities, and learn more about billions of dollars of project opportunities across Africa.

We look forward to welcoming you to the 8th edition of the Sub Saharan Africa International Exhibition and Conference in Lagos in February.

