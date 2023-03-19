NCDMB To Host 4th Nigerian Oil And Gas Opportunity Fair

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced plans to organize the 4th edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), with the theme “The oil and gas industry- catalyst and fuel for the industrialisation of Nigeria.”

After being held virtually in May 2021 in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial event is set to return to the NCDMB Conference Center in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State from the 17th to 19th May 2023, and would showcase the various opportunities that exist in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The event which was introduced by the Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote led NCDMB in 2017, with the inaugural edition held at Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has consistently showcased short to medium term plans and activities of operators and project promoters in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry.

The NCDMB Chief Executive had previously explained that the showcase of upcoming projects is intended to give Nigerian service companies ample opportunity to build relevant capacities that might be required to execute the projects in-country, thereby creating employment opportunities, and retaining spend in-country.

The goal he added, is also to reassure stakeholders of the industry that opportunities still abound in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and encourage them to look forward and invest in the sector, despite concerns about energy transition and other emerging developments in the global oil and gas industry.

The event which is managed by Jake Riley Ltd promises to have a greater impact this year and the agenda would focus on industry linkages as well as opportunities within the African continent. The event promises to showcase opportunities that exist in the industry over the next three to five years and presentation will be made by over 20 international and indigenous oil and gas companies.

Some of the topics that will be discussed at NOGOF 2023 will include upstream opportunities, linkage industry opportunities, gas and downstream opportunities, financing and investment, environmental, social and government (ESG) and sustainable and regional opportunities with members of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation, (APPO). Other topics will include topical and challenging issues currently facing the oil and gas industry, with the goal of finding lasting solutions in the industry.

The event will be attended by both government and private organisations, which would come from international and indigenous oil and gas companies, federal government agencies, financial sector and linkage industries.

The event will begin with registration of guests on the 17th May, and the day will close with a networking cocktail. The second day will feature the opening ceremony and would have speeches, goodwill messages and addresses from leaders of the industry and the host governor.

The event will continue with presentations from operating companies, international finance institutions, key players in the industry and relevant government institutions. Delegates at the event will be entertained with performances from A-list musicians at the gala and award night that would hold in the evening of Thursday, 18th May.

The event would end on Friday evening with presentations, technical and opportunity sessions and would have other activities like exhibitions and opportunities for meetings by interested companies and individuals.