NCDC records 39 fresh cases of monkeypox in Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa, 4 other states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 39 cases of Monkeypox in Lagos, Ogun, Bayelsa and other states.

NCDC’s Director-General, Jide Idris, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that mpox, declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO and Africa CDC, has seen a disturbing rise in cases across Africa in 2024.

“There are 2,863 confirmed cases and 517 deaths of mpox reported across 13 countries; in Nigeria, 39 confirmed cases have been recorded, predominantly in Bayelsa, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states,” said Mr Idris.

He said four cases were confirmed in Lagos, four in Ogun, five in Bayelsa, four in Cross River, three in Ondo, and three in Ebonyi.

However, Mr Idris, said no death has been recorded so far.

He added : “The NCDC is ramping up surveillance and public awareness campaigns to curb the spread of this zoonotic disease.”

Mr Idris highlighted public health challenges, including mpox resurgence, cholera outbreak, and the rising threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

He said the diseases pose significant health risks and underscore the need for coordinated national and regional responses.

According to him, cholera outbreak has been a persistent challenge, adding that the NCDC reported a significant cholera outbreak with 5,951 suspected cases and 176 deaths as of August 11.

“The ongoing rains and poor sanitation practices are exacerbating the situation.

“The NCDC’s response includes deploying rapid response teams, enhancing laboratory testing, and conducting community engagement in high-risk areas,” he said.

Mr Idris said AMR continued to be a critical concern, with Nigeria contributing to over 64,500 deaths annually due to related complications.

He said the NCDC spearheaded efforts to combat the threat through public education, improving antibiotic stewardship, and strengthening surveillance across human, animal, and environmental sectors.

The Director-General said the NCDC was implementing measures to enhance preparedness as Nigeria entered the peak seasons for diseases like Lassa fever, yellow fever, and cerebrospinal meningitis.

“These include deploying medical countermeasures, conducting refresher training for rapid response teams, and engaging communities through targeted communication strategies,” he said.

He said the agency’s comprehensive approach to tackling these public health challenges reflected the urgency and scale of the threats facing Nigeria.

“However, sustained efforts and collaboration across all sectors of society will be crucial in mitigating the impact of these diseases and safeguarding public health, ” the director-general said.

