NCDC records 14,237 cholera cases, 378 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded a total of 14,237 cases of cholera across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory, spanning 339 local government areas as of October 13, 2024.

The Director General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, who made this known at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, noted that the disease has claimed 378 lives so far.

Idris said cholera remains a serious public health issue, particularly in areas with inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene systems.

“As of October 13, 2024, a total of 14,237 cases of cholera have been reported across 35 states and the FCT, spanning 339 local government areas. Sadly, 378 lives have been lost, resulting in a case-fatality ratio of about 2.7 per cent. The burden of this outbreak disproportionately affects the most vulnerable – children under the age of five.

“This year has seen two significant waves of cholera, with the most recent surge, reported during the week of September 29 (Epi Week 39), attributed to the heavy rains and subsequent flooding. This is a pattern we anticipated, having foreseen the risks through data and advisories provided by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

“The floods in the northern states such as Borno, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, and Kano have exacerbated the spread of cholera, making these states the current epicenters of the outbreak. Earlier in the year, the cholera cases were concentrated in southern states as the rains began there, but we have seen a shift, with northern states now accounting for a significant portion of cases.

“The number of suspected cholera cases and deaths in 2024 has more than doubled when compared to this time last year. These numbers reflect the severity of the outbreak and reinforce the need for continuous vigilance and action. It also underscores the developmental issues that should be addressed both at the national and sub-national levels with improved commitment towards addressing challenges relating to inadequate access to clean water, open defecation, poor environmental sanitation, food, and personal hygiene.”

He said the agency has deployed rapid response teams, including experts from one health line ministry, to the affected northern states.

He added that high-level advocacy visits, including to Borno State, were conducted to engage with the state’s health leadership, encourage response teams, and offer support to communities displaced by floods.

“Our efforts have been bolstered by collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency. Together, we have successfully supported our sister agency, the NPCHDA, to carry out reactive cholera vaccinations in internally displaced persons camps, a move that has proven crucial in the reduction in cases being reported.

“We urge all Nigerians to practice good personal, food, and environmental hygiene, with emphasis on regular hand washing with soap and water under running water; and seek medical care immediately if cholera symptoms—such as severe diarrhea and vomiting—occur.

“Looking ahead, our priorities remain clear – we will continue to enhance surveillance, improve prompt treatment of affected persons, and strengthen Water Sanitation and Hygiene practices in affected communities. Cholera is a preventable disease, and with collective effort, we can control and eventually eliminate this threat,” he stated