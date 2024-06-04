NCDC partners media on information dissemination, health security

By AKOR SYLVESTER -Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has forged partnership with the media executives in order to continuously disseminate immediate and rightful information especially in the event of outbreak of epidemics and other health challenges in the country.

The centre also reassured Nigerians on the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Nigerians to prevent further spread of the pandemic, contrary to the negative rumour about the jab.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris who spoke at the Breakfast meeting with media executives in Abuja, emphasised the place of media and it’s role in ensuring effective awareness and proper education in the event of epidemics and responses.

He admitted that the centre has more to do in preparedness for outbreak of diseases, urging the media to leverage on the partnership to always assist the centre in arresting the situation for the purposes of health security of the people.

The Director General outlined the area of the partnership with the media to include, informing the public about critical health issues, raising awareness about public health threats and educating the public on preventive measures .

He said the partnership was necessary as he stressed that timely and accurate information was crucial during outbreaks, adding that the media can always amplify public health messages.

The NCDC boss while stating further that collaboration ensures clear and consistent messaging, commended the media for the support given to the centre during the outbreaks of Ebola and COVID-19 in the country.

He called for more synergy between NCDC and the press, noting that, “If there is any agency that is roburst in spreading information, NCDC is one”.

On the rumour making round that those who received the COVID-19 would soon pass away, the Director General said the rumour was false and malicious, stating that it was the handi work of those he described as enemies of Nigeria.

He said: “There is a lot of rumour going out there that those who received the covid-19 jab will soon die. This is not true as the vaccine is safe and effective. Nobody will die soon as a result of taking the vaccine”.