NCC EVC assures telecom subscribers of better future.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

A transformation revolution will soon be experienced in the telecommunications industry on the country going by the elaborate preparations and intervention programmes by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to reduce cost of services and improve telecom operations in the country.

At an interaction with media executives in Abuja on Monday, the NCC leadership said high calls and data tariffs, drop calls as well as criminal activities linked to pre-registered Sim cards will soon be a thing of the past when the telecommunications industry reforms introduced by the agency takes full effect.

Flanked by top officials of the NCC at the session, Dr. Aminu Maida the Chief Executive Officer who doubles as the Executive Vice Chairman, EVC said every effort has been put in place to reposition the telecommunication sector in the country to serve the people better.

He stated that special attention is being given especially to every aspect of the activities of telecom operations with particular reference to Sim migration, sim security, illegal registration of Sim cards and security challenges associated with Sim card swap and drop calls.

Maida, however regretted the numerous teething problems still being experienced in the industry which have hampered and affected efforts invested into improving the services of telecom operators pointing out that the service providers are grappling with high scale sabotage of facilities especially masts, towers and other telecom infrastructure throughout the country.

He urged the media to help educate the population on the need for collaboration with the government, security agencies and the NCC in protecting existing installations while efforts are being intensified to expand network coverage and stability to improve services nationwide.

The NCC boss promised robust engagement with telecom services providers in the months ahead to hold them accountable to the people by improving on service delivery.